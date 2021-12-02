Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication provider, today announced the appointment of Nate Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer. Skinner brings over 20 years of marketing and sales experience from some of the world's most successful enterprise software companies to Onfido's executive team.

Skinner joins Onfido from Oracle, where he was SVP of Global Marketing for Oracle's Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) business, responsible for the go-to-market strategy, including field marketing, digital marketing and demand gen. He also held senior roles at several of the world's most successful software businesses including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce and Borland. In 2020, Skinner was named one of the 20 most important executives shaping the future of marketing technology by Business Insider

Commenting on his new position, Skinner said, "Since March of 2020, entire market segments have digitized in weeks instead of years. Onfido's AI-powered identity platform has enabled us to continue shopping, banking, and receiving healthcare remotely, safe in the knowledge that the person interacting with the service is who they say they are. Onfido sits at this intersection of market demand and product fit, driven by a global transformation to digital first. I'm excited to join Onfido as we power this trend to simplify digital identification and onboarding for our customers."

Mike Tuchen, Chief Executive Officer of Onfido, said, "We are thrilled to have Nate join the team. His broad range of experience, from sales engineering, product marketing, competitive intelligence, and demand gen across the world's largest enterprise SaaS companies, will be invaluable to Onfido as we continue to scale and grow our technology into new markets."

Skinner's appointment comes in a landmark year for Onfido, having recently bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of two security industry veterans to its board of directors. The company also achieved a record-breaking quarter in Q3, with a 93% increase in global revenue for the year-to-October and 100% growth in annually recurring revenue.

About Onfido

Onfido is setting the new standard for digital access. The company digitally proves a user's real identity using artificial intelligence (AI), by verifying a photo ID and comparing it to the person's facial biometrics. This means businesses can see their customers for who they are, without compromising on experience, conversion, privacy or security.

Recognized as a global leader in AI for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 Microsoft's venture fund, and others. Onfido has raised $200m in funding, and with over 500 team members across eight countries, is enabling digital access for some of the largest companies around the world.

