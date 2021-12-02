Elevatus' Integration with 2,000+ Job Boards Helps Companies Improve Talent Sourcing and Simplify the Job Posting Experience

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the award-winning recruitment software today announced its integration with 2,000+ job boards. This integration gives clients quick access to a global portfolio of job boards, enabling them to advertise their jobs across a wide variety of channels to easily attract passive and active candidates. This way, HR professionals can save time on sourcing, easily distribute their jobs to the right channels, and hire the best candidates through thousands of job boards, in one click.

For the past few years, Elevatus has been combining industrial science, automation, best-in-class recruitment tools, and rigorously tested AI technology - to design comprehensive AI solutions that help companies hire the best talent, communicate more effectively and scale faster.

With this powerful new integration, Elevatus gives its clients an easier way to target candidates and increase the speed at which they source and hire top notch talent with its award-winning hiring platform, EVA-REC.

EVA-REC is an end-to-end hiring platform that automates and improves the hiring process with AI technology. From small businesses to industry giants - EVA-REC helps companies integrate with world-class technology providers, zip through the screening process fast, rank candidates in order of qualification, utilize innovative AI filtration tools, and create a rich and immersive hiring experience for recruiters and candidates alike. With this unique AI technology, companies can drive merit-based, objective, and fair hiring practices that minimize bias, without dehumanizing the hiring process.

In addition, hiring teams can now use this seamless integration to get channel recommendations based on the job requirements. These recommendations optimize the way recruiters find candidates who are the right fit for every role. All they have to do is simply specify the region, job category, industry and job title to get a list of channels that meet their sourcing needs. With more insights at hand, hiring teams are empowered to spend job ad budgets more efficiently, as well as eliminate time-consuming research and administrative tasks.

"We're always happy to add new integrations that further streamline and refine the recruitment experience for our clients. We're also proud to see how our latest integration with 2,000 job boards - is helping both employers and candidates alike," said Yara Burgan, CEO of Elevatus. "Employers and recruiters can now benefit from extra visibility to their jobs, a more targeted approach, higher traffic, and precision in applicant tracking. While candidates get an even more comprehensive job search experience and a better chance at landing the right job. By automating and standardizing the job posting process, we're helping our clients get their jobs posted in the right places and in front of the right candidates with a single click."

Elevatus' integration with 2,000+ job boards is central to its commitment in helping organizations from all around the globe centralize their core HR processes under one unified umbrella - to create a faster and more cost-efficient hiring experience.

