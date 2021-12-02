DJ init innovation in traffic systems SE enables the verification of COVID status certificates in public transport at short notice

Vaccination status check with a simple software update

The amended German Federal Infection Protection Act now demands evidence of public transport passengers' COVID status - which presents transport companies with a huge challenge. Passengers are now obliged to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a current negative test when requested. But who can and who should be in charge of this?

Increased safety and fewer conflicts

init customers who have an EVENDpc on-board computer with barcode reader can now check passengers' COVID status as part of a controlled boarding process. After a simple software update, the device is able to read and verify digital EU COVID certificates and the result is shown to the driver on the display.

Reading COVID certificates makes it easier for the transport company to verify the specified public transport access requirements. Furthermore, a technically supported solution can avoid potential conflict between the driver and passenger because the result is more likely to be accepted by the passenger.

The required init software modules are available with immediate effect and are even offered without any licence costs for customers with an existing software maintenance contract. Contact: Person making the notification: Simone Fritz Investor Relations ir@initse.com End of Media Release

