Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Depotchance: Kurz vor “Megaevent” am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 575980 ISIN: DE0005759807 Ticker-Symbol: IXX 
Xetra
02.12.21
10:01 Uhr
36,950 Euro
+0,950
+2,64 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,70037,00010:22
36,70037,00010:22
Dow Jones News
02.12.2021 | 09:13
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

init innovation in traffic systems SE enables the verification of COVID status certificates in public transport at short notice

DJ init innovation in traffic systems SE enables the verification of COVID status certificates in public transport at short notice

DGAP-Media / 2021-12-02 / 08:42

Vaccination status check with a simple software update

The amended German Federal Infection Protection Act now demands evidence of public transport passengers' COVID status - which presents transport companies with a huge challenge. Passengers are now obliged to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a current negative test when requested. But who can and who should be in charge of this?

Increased safety and fewer conflicts

init customers who have an EVENDpc on-board computer with barcode reader can now check passengers' COVID status as part of a controlled boarding process. After a simple software update, the device is able to read and verify digital EU COVID certificates and the result is shown to the driver on the display.

Reading COVID certificates makes it easier for the transport company to verify the specified public transport access requirements. Furthermore, a technically supported solution can avoid potential conflict between the driver and passenger because the result is more likely to be accepted by the passenger.

The required init software modules are available with immediate effect and are even offered without any licence costs for customers with an existing software maintenance contract. Contact: Person making the notification: Simone Fritz Investor Relations ir@initse.com End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: init innovation in traffic systems SE Key word(s): Traffic

2021-12-02 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   init innovation in traffic systems SE 
       Käppelestraße 4-10 
       76131 Karlsruhe 
       Germany 
Phone:    +49 (0)721 6100 0 
Fax:     +49 (0)721 6100 399 
E-mail:    ir@initse.com 
Internet:   www.initse.com 
ISIN:     DE0005759807 
WKN:     575980 
Listed:    Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
       Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1253588 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1253588 2021-12-02

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253588&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2021 02:42 ET (07:42 GMT)

INIT INNOVATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.