The Flooid Unified Commerce Platform provides cornerstone for future innovation across Woolworths South Africa stores and restaurants

Leading sub-Saharan African retailer, Woolworths South Africa, has completed an overhaul of its store Point of Sale system with global unified commerce platform provider, Flooid, to support long-term technology plans. During the past 24-months, Woolworths SA has fully implemented new commerce systems, including point-of-sale, as well as, future digital enablement initiatives to improve the customer shopping experience and store efficiency across some 396 store locations and 5000+ lanes.

Woolworths SA is already seeing strong results from the transformation project including faster transactions, a more seamless shopper experience, and reduced training requirements for staff.

"Our new unified commerce platform enables us to transform the experience for our shoppers and simplifies operations for our store teams. We're thrilled to have delivered this project to all our stores ahead of schedule. Early delivery, during a global pandemic, is a testament to our Woolworths SA programme team and our close partnership with Flooid. We're now looking forward to taking advantage of the full, flexible range of Flooid's capabilities in the months and years ahead as we continue to grow and innovate," said Burger Van Der Merwe, Director of Operations at Woolworths SA.

"We're delighted to celebrate this important milestone with the Woolworths SA team. I want to thank both the Flooid team and the team from our South African partner, Red Panda, for all their work to deliver this project. With flexible commerce solutions, Woolworths now has the ability to further transform their stores and keep pace with the future needs of the organisation. We look forward to a long relationship working together to provide exceptional retail shopping experiences," said Martyn Osborne, CEO EMEA, Flooid.

ABOUT FLOOID

Flooid is a market-leading unified commerce platform that enables retail and hospitality brands to sell to customers flexibly and consistently, wherever they are and however they choose to shop. Our solutions enable retailers to select the right mix of services and tech partners to facilitate the selling journey that's right for every customer.

Notes to editors:

Flooid is a global provider of POS and unified commerce software and services to the retail industry. Headquartered in Coventry, Flooid also operates in North America and has a network of resellers in mainland Europe, Africa, and Australasia. The company employs more than 400 people across the world.

The Flooid client list includes UK signature names such as John Lewis, Krispy Kreme, Marks Spencer, One Stop, Waitrose, Marston's and Waterstones. North American clients include names like Bass Pro Shops, PVH, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Walgreens. The company also works with David Jones in Australia and Pick n Pay and Woolworths in South Africa.

Flooid solutions are found in 60+ countries, with its software running on hundreds of thousands of devices and touchpoints

For more information about Flooid, please visit: flooid.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005038/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Cole

Sarah.cole@fieldworksmarketing.co.uk