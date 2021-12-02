TradeFeedr's FX data and analytics now available within FlexTRADER EMS

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, announced that Tradefeedr's unified data analytics API is fully integrated and available within FlexTRADER EMS. Tradefeedr enables collaborative analysis of trading performance between liquidity providers and their clients using standardized common metrics. The first FlexTrade client, a European buy-side firm, is now live and in production using the integration.

The move is designed to deliver buy-side trading teams using FlexTRADER EMS seamless access to real-time, analysis-ready FX data to improve the speed and quality of trading-decision making crucial in today's fast-moving environment.

Tradefeedr delivers a common, independent FX trading database allowing market participants across the sell-side, buy-side, regional banks, hedge funds, brokers, and central banks to connect, analyze their trading data, and collaborate. By doing so, it provides better, standardized data for market participants to deliver informed decision making and stronger relationships. Buy-side FX trading teams using Tradefeedr can leverage this data via a library of pre-existing analytics templates covering everything from transaction cost analysis, custom best execution policies and liquidity management, or use business-user friendly tools to build their reports and analytics without recourse to IT.

FlexTrade's new API integration to Tradefeedr delivers FX data and pre-built, customizable analytics directly into the FlexTRADER EMS Order Blotter, enabling users to process vast volumes of real-time, actionable FX trading and market data within existing workflows. As a result, clients can seamlessly review their trading markouts, impacts, and spreads directly with liquidity providers within FlexTRADER EMS, improving accuracy and speed of FX trading-decision making and overall execution quality. Further, it can help to improve efficiency by supporting automated trading decisions, for example, by dynamically evaluating and acting based on algo performance.

Tradefeedr's data and analytics solution is immediately available within FlexTRADER EMS as an add-on for existing FlexTrade clients.

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director, EMEA at FlexTrade, noted: "A significant operational burden buy-side trading teams face is producing accurate, normalized FX data on which to base trading decisions. Mahoney added, "By integrating Tradefeedr directly into our EMS order blotter, analysis-ready data and analytics are available at their fingertips, delivering actionable intelligence when FX traders need it the most."

Balraj Bassi, Co-Founder at Tradefeedr, stated: "Tradefeedr's FX trading and analytics platform removes the siloes traditionally associated with the buy- and sell-side, engendering better relationships and decision making, and removes the need to aggregate the disparate data sources associated with FX market and trading data. As a result, our platform will deliver significant benefits to our mutually shared clients by delivering better access to trading information."

About FlexTrade

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems is the global leader in high-performance execution management and order management systems for equities, foreign exchange, options, futures, and fixed income.

A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER, the world's first broker-neutral and execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their proprietary algorithms while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

About Tradefeedr

Tradefeedr was established in 2018 by Balraj Bassi and Alexei Jiltsov, who had previously worked together at Lehman Brothers and launched Blacktree, a macro systematic hedge fund. In December 2020 the company received $3 million in funding from IPGL, the private investment company owned by Lord Michael Spencer, the founder of global markets company, ICAP plc and subsequently financial technology business, NEX plc. Seth Johnson, former CEO of NEX Markets, also supported the fund raising and was appointed as Tradefeedr's Chairman.

Tradefeedr aims to level the trading analytics playing field by allowing the sell-side to submit trading data on behalf of their buy-side clients. With better-standardized data, Tradefeedr transforms the way in which market participants interact with each other and deliver new insights and better decision making for all users. For further information, please visit Tradefeedr.com or our LinkedIn profile.

