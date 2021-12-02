Ona Therapeutics: ONA Therapeutics Appoints Dr Michel Detheux as Independent Chair to Board of Directors

Seasoned biotech executive with a wealth of experience and a track-record of strategic alliances in the immuno-oncology space

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONA Therapeutics ("ONA"), which is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic biologics targeting lipid metabolism to treat advanced cancer, today announces the appointment of Dr Michel Detheux as Independent Chair to its Board of Directors.

Dr Michel Detheux is a veteran biotech executive with 25 years' experience within the industry. He is currently the President and CEO of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS), a clinical stage, publicly-traded biotech company developing novel immuno-oncology therapies focused on key mechanisms of immunosuppression. Dr Detheux has spearheaded several capital raises and transactions for iTeos, including an initial public offering on Nasdaq and strategic collaborations with Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline.

Dr Detheux studied at the Université Catholique de Louvain, receiving his undergraduate degree and his PhD in biochemistry, before completing his post-doc at the University of Glasgow. Dr Detheux also holds a business certificate from Solvay Business School.

Valerie Vanhooren, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ONA Therapeutics said: "We are thrilled to welcome Dr Michel Detheux as Independent Chair to the Board of Directors. Dr Detheux's expertise and outstanding track record will be invaluable to ONA as we advance our preclinical pipeline of novel therapies addressing the unmet medical need of patients with advanced cancer."

Dr Michel Detheux, Chair of ONA Therapeutics, said: "I am delighted to be joining ONA Therapeutics at this stage of the company's growth and progression. ONA has a unique combination of novel science, good investor base and bright talents to develop highly innovative therapeutics."

About ONA Therapeutics

ONA Therapeutics, with headquarters in the Barcelona Science Park (PCB), Barcelona, Spain, is a biotech company that specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutic biologics targeting lipid metabolism to treat advanced cancer. The company was founded in 2019 by Salvador Aznar-Benitah and Valerie Vanhooren, as a spin-off from ICREA and Advanced Studies, and the IRB Institute for Research in Biomedicine. In 2020 ONA Therapeutics raised a EUR 30 million Series A investment round from an international syndicate of life sciences Specialist investors. For more information please visit: www.ona-therapeutics.com