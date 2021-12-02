David Simpson: Belfast man resumes ambitious itinerary to visit every country in the world, with Syria kicking off his travels

David Simpson has set himself a target of five years to visit 78 countries having already travelled to 151 destinations.

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Simpson, a property developer who has travelled to 151 countries worldwide, is set to fulfil his dream to see every country there is over the next five years and become the first person born in Northern Ireland to ever do so.

The 34-year-old has landed, this week, in Syria, which marks one of the firsts stops on his agenda since Covid-19 pressed pause on his plans.

He took to the skies, negative PCR test results in hand and has begun treading the volatile terrain of Syria. David will also travel to Lebanon as part of that same trip in what he says will be his most nerve-racking itinerary yet.

Speaking from Syria, David said his pre travel prep has stood him in good stead for any challenges ahead.

"It was always going to be safe, I had done too much research over the years to think any different. There are countless checkpoints which might make it sound otherwise but these have been permanent fixtures since the civil war and are an effective way for the government to show control. It really takes to have travelled around the Middle East to understand this is just how it is, a way of life.

"We've had our own issues with conflicts at home in Northern Ireland but rarely do we bat an eyelid, and the people here have a similar mentality. How these people hold themselves, how they are so welcoming and the warmth they continue to show after going through one of the worst atrocities of our generation, it's something that humbles me, a huge reason why I visit these places."

Over the coming year David has also planned to visit West Africa, which he says is one of the most difficult places to travel to and around.

He will also go silverback gorilla trekking in Uganda, drive the length of the Serengeti for the Great Migration and embark on a two-week drive through France - from Normandy to Belgium - and soaking up some war history while some luxury in the Seychelles will also feature.

David documents his travels through his social channels under the handle djjsimpson and his website www.djjsimpson.com

