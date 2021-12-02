DJ EDAG Engineering Group AG: Silver Medal in EcoVadis Sustainability Ranking

DGAP-Media / 2021-12-02 / 09:07 The EDAG Group is among the top 25 percent of the companies assessed by EcoVadis For engineering service provider EDAG, sustainability is one of the central aspects of its economic and social activities. Motivated by this principle, the EDAG Group has been undergoing annual certification by the renowned EcoVadis institute since 2019. The international company offers leading solutions for monitoring sustainability in global supply chains, and in the last year has inspected and assessed more than 75,000 national and international companies. The EDAG Group has this year been awarded the silver EcoVadis medal on the strength of its renewed improvement in performance. This result places the company among the top 25 percent of the companies assessed by EcoVadis. "We are delighted to have been awarded the silver medal - a visible reward for the commitment of our company to sustainable solutions," underlines Cosimo De Carlo, CEO of the EDAG Group. "In the last few years, we have launched numerous initiatives addressing all aspects of sustainability. At one and the same time, therefore, this award is both an incentive and a challenge to keep on promoting sustainability within the company and in our development projects for modern mobility concepts. Because I am convinced that sustainability not only generates a competitive edge, but is at the same time the basic requirement for securing the existence and economic development of the mobility industry." More information on EDAG Group certifications are available at: https://www.edag.com/en/edag-group/the-company-edag/certificates Contact: Sebastian Lehmann Head of Investor Relations EDAG Engineering Group AG Schlossgasse 2 9320 Arbon Switzerland Tel.: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 11 Fax: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 10 ir@edag-group.ag ir.edag.com Contact Germany: EDAG Engineering GmbH Kreuzberger Ring 40 65205 Wiesbaden Tel.: +49-611-7375-168 Mobile: +49-175-8020226 Email: Sebastian.Lehmann@edag.com www.edag.com End of Media Release

