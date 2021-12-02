DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Malta, 2.12.2021 Cryptology Invests in New Crypto Launchpad VLaunch Malta, 2.12.2021. Cryptology Advisory Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cryptology Asset Group, a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent investment in VLaunch - a new token launchpad. VLaunch is a highly intriguing investment in a relatively crowded space for launchpads, however, Cryptology is particularly interested in it due to the high pedigree of the team and their influencer network within the digital asset and crypto space. This is evidenced by VLaunch being both the fastest growing and most active community in crypto today. Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Influencer marketing is one of the most powerful tools today for sales today. The VLaunch team consists of well known influencers and expert investors who are able to effectively source dealflow and make a genuine impact when it comes to true adoption of crypto products. We are excited to be investors and strategic partners in such an innovative platform." Cryptology has become more active in the crypto and token ecosystem over the past few months, investing in numerous projects and coins. The firm will continue actively investing in the space, and as such, sees the investment in VLaunch as highly strategic as Cryptology intends to leverage VLaunch as a partner for launching the firm's future investments. Cryptology is a proud member of the VARRIOR community!

About Cryptology Advisory Ltd. Cryptology Advisory Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cryptology Asset Group plc. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding. Media Contact: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Jefim Gewiet (COO) 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema SLM 1707 Malta E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

