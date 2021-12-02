Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Alm. Brand A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to rights issue

The share capital of Alm. Brand A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 3 December 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0015250344 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Alm. Brand ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 154,114,000 shares (DKK 154,114,000) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,387,026,000 shares ((DKK 1,387,026,000) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,541,140,000 shares (DKK 1,541,140,000) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 7.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ALMB ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3340 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030564