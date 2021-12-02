Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Depotchance: Kurz vor “Megaevent” am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886785 ISIN: DK0015250344 Ticker-Symbol: 1AM 
Frankfurt
02.12.21
08:03 Uhr
1,552 Euro
+0,050
+3,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5141,62210:45
GlobeNewswire
02.12.2021 | 10:05
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Alm. Brand A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to rights issue

The share capital of Alm. Brand A/S has been increased. The admittance of
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 3 December
2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0015250344               
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Alm. Brand                
----------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 154,114,000 shares (DKK 154,114,000)   
----------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,387,026,000 shares ((DKK 1,387,026,000)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  1,541,140,000 shares (DKK 1,541,140,000) 
----------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 7.55                 
----------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ALMB                   
----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3340                   
----------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030564
ALM BRAND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.