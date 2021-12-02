Craft Docs, the fast-growing writing app and productivity tool, has been named Mac App of the Year for the 2021 App Store Best of 2021 Awards.

The 2021 App Store Awards recognizes 15 of the best apps and games that have helped users tap into personal passions, discover creative outlets, connect with new people and experiences, and simply have fun. Craft was praised for its speed and simplicity in user design, allowing simultaneous editing across devices, real-time syncing offline and online, capacity for deep linking and freedom to export content. The decision to future-proof the tool with Apple's state-of-the-art M1 chip has been a game changer for Craft. Previous winners in the 2020 cohort include Zoom, Disney+ and Wakeout!.

Released in November 2020, Craft Docs provide a frictionless, easy to use yet powerful software, which allows users tobuild an information workflow that works for them. Built natively for Mac, as well as iOS and Web, the software offers an unmatched user experience, helping individuals and teams to find information at the moment they need it, and ultimately become more productive. Backed by an $8 million Series A round led by Creandum, the tool has already surpassed 300,000 Apple users globally.

The company is led by Balint Orosz, product design expert and UX specialist. Balint previously headed up mobile strategy for Skyscanner after the firm acquired his first business venture, mobile app agency, Distinction. Of the award win, he said:

"I am immensely proud that Craft has been recognized by Apple for this award. We have taken huge strides since our launch just a year ago and to achieve this milestone so early in our company's journey is a real testament to our brilliant team. It also highlights a clear demand for the solution that Craft offers: a user-friendly tool you want to use everyday.

"In the age of the 'modern knowledge worker' many of us spend a significant amount of our time in front of a computer. Once we recognize this, it makes sense that the software we are using everyday will have a huge impact on us. Would you rather spend the majority of your week fighting with clunky and overcomplicated technology, or working within an environment that's genuinely an enjoyable place to be?

"Our product empowers the user by improving the flow of information between individuals and teams. Everything can be accessed quickly and easily and our deep linking function means that central documents can be personalized to suit different team members. Being able to access the documents in real time from any device means that you can take notes as inspiration strikes, even while offline. It's software that can only make the user's life easier, and we are dedicated to making Craft the last writing tool our users will ever need".

