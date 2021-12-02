Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Oscar Properties Holding TO1 (235/21)

At the request of Oscar Properties Holding AB (publ), equity rights (warrants) will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from December 3, 2021. Securit Oscar Properties Holding AB TO1 y name: Short OP TO1 name: ISIN SE0017083561 code: Orderbo 242377 ok ID: Terms One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 16 per ordinary share during the period from 22 November 2021 to 31 December 2024. Subscri 22 November 2021 - 31 December 2024 ption period Last 23 December 2024 tradin g day For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB