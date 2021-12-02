Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021
Depotchance: Kurz vor “Megaevent” am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf “Strong Buy”
WKN: A3CYQ2 ISIN: SE0016278303 Ticker-Symbol: 7O41 
Frankfurt
02.12.21
08:03 Uhr
1,155 Euro
-0,017
-1,45 %
GlobeNewswire
02.12.2021 | 10:17
87 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Oscar Properties Holding TO1 (235/21)

At the request of Oscar Properties Holding AB (publ), equity rights (warrants)
will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from December 3, 2021. 

Securit Oscar Properties Holding AB TO1                    
y name:                                     
Short  OP TO1                                 
 name:                                     
ISIN   SE0017083561                              
 code:                                     
Orderbo 242377                                 
ok ID:                                     
Terms  One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) 
     new ordinary share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 16  
     per ordinary share during the period from 22 November 2021 to 31   
     December 2024.                            
Subscri 22 November 2021 - 31 December 2024                  
ption                                      
 period                                     
Last   23 December 2024                            
 tradin                                     
g day                                      

For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
