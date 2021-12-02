ISG Provider Lens report also sees Swiss companies turning to the public cloud to help with remote working scenarios

Enterprises in Switzerland are embracing the public cloud as part of a larger push toward digital transformation, and they are looking for providers of consulting and managed services to guide them, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud Services Solutions Report for Switzerland also sees companies in the country turning to the cloud to enable remote work for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also seek support from cloud service providers to help them manage multicloud environments, and they want their providers to have established partnerships with large public cloud platform providers, the report says.

"As Swiss companies embrace the cloud to aid remote working scenarios and improve customer experiences, service providers must form new partnerships with public cloud providers and focus on developing value-added services," said Peter Bertschin, managing director of ISG in Switzerland.

Enterprises of all sizes in Switzerland are under pressure to embrace new business models and tackle digital transformation, the report says. Many companies are turning to providers of cloud consulting and transformation services to help them effectively use the most modern cloud-native technologies and embrace the cultural changes needed for digital transformation.

Companies in the country are also looking for cloud-native security services that are needed to protect assets in the cloud. Cloud security differs significantly from traditional IT security that companies have typically used.

The report finds many companies in Switzerland facing a shortage of skilled engineers and cloud architects, and turning to cloud service providers to help them manage cloud services. Service providers, on the other hand, are facing similar shortages, and they are leveraging automation to support customers, instead of adding new employees. A positive work environment and the availability of training can help service providers attract and retain IT workers, the report says.

Managed services providers are also using automation to deal with the complexity of managing multiple clouds, the report adds. Providers are developing cloud management platforms and using DevOps and infrastructure-as-code practices, along with AI-based automation and self-healing capabilities to integrate multiple cloud environments.

The report also sees a growing focus on management of cloud spending in Switzerland, with financial operations, or FinOps, services in demand. Some providers offer dashboards to track cloud costs, but more integration is needed for clients using multiple clouds.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud Services Solutions Report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 62 providers across six quadrants: Consulting and Transformational Services for Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformational Services for the Midmarket, Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts, Managed Public Cloud Services for the Midmarket, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names Swisscom as a Leader in all six quadrants. Aveniq is named a Leader in four quadrants and ti&m and UMB are named Leaders in three. Accenture, Atos, AWS, Capgemini, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Wipro are named Leaders in two quadrants, and BitHawk, DXC Technology, itesys, Netcloud and T-Systems are named Leaders in one.

In addition, Cognizant is named a Rising Star-a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition-in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from AWS, itesys and Swisscom.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud Services Solutions Report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

