Donnerstag, 02.12.2021
AB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2022
WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
02.12.21
10:30 Uhr
0,846 Euro
+0,054
+6,82 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2021 | 10:53
AB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2022

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2022:

February 28, 2022Interim half-year unaudited report for FY 2021/2022.
March 1, 2022Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for the half-year of FY 2021/2022.
May 31, 2022Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2021/2022.
June 1, 2022Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2021/2022.
August 31, 2022Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2021/2022.
September 2, 2022Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2021/2022.
Week 40 (Oct 3-7, 2022)Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Week 43 (Oct 24-28, 2022)Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2021/2022.
November 30, 2022Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2022/2023 financial year.
December 1, 2022Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2022/2023.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

CFO
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
