In Germany, as in many countries, the status of workers in the platform economy, either as self-employed or employees, is a major issue of controversy and the subject of numerous court rulings related to "false self-employment". Nevertheless, the main delivery companies in the country treat their workers as employees.

A legal proposal made in March 2021 for a federal law would have clarified the status of platform workers and regulate the sector but it was killed in the Bundestag. However, all three of the parties have included in their manifestos measures to regulate the sector and increase workers' social security coverage.

Since July 2021 a specific framework is in place to facilitate the proliferation of automated vehicles, including in the area of delivery.

