To celebrate, fans can enjoy a "1 -for-1" promotion for all drinks available in-store from 1- 3 December, 2021.

Hong Kong, 1 December 2021- HEYTEA??, the original creator of Cheezo Tea and leading new-style tea drinks brand, announced the launch of their newest store at the K11 Art Mall. Fans of the brand will get their Cheezo tea and experience the strong cultural and artistic atmosphere of Hong Kong's core business district in Tsim Sha Tsui. Meanwhile, consumers who order at the new outlet can enjoy a "buy-one-get-one-free" opening promotion on drinks from 1 December 2021 to 3 December 2021. Free limited-edition merchandise will also be given to customers for the first 6 days of store opening. On this weekend, customers can also take part in a special offer to buy Christmas limited drinks "Snowy Very Strawberry Twist" at half the price from 4 December to 5 December. With a cup of good tea, customers will stay inspired in Tsim Sha Tsui's many nearby artistic and diverse cultural experiences.

https://vod.todayir.com/newswire/a49d94a0b126672cf903af1498956192.png

Located in Tsim Sha Tsui, the new store is adjacent to the Hong Kong Museum of Art, Hong Kong Cultural Centre and Hong Kong Museum of History. The store is also within a ten-minute walk to the Avenue of Stars and other shopping areas. HEYTEA stores are known for their modern interior design, as each store provides a visually appealing environment that exceeds many consumers' expectations. The new store at K11 Art Mall invites shoppers to a bright space crafted from gleaming stainless steel and terrazzo. The logo light box on the store's exterior also shows HEYTEA's aspiration to be a shining light in visitors' hearts and a place where people are inspired and enjoy their leisure time.

The store's opening reflects HEYTEA's commitment to rejuvenating and internationalising traditional tea culture and its vision to encourage local consumers to "Stay Inspired".

Founded in 2012, HEYTEA has taken the tea beverage industry by storm as the original creator of cheese tea. It is also the pioneer of using fresh tea leaves instead of tea powder. Since the first day HEYTEA started, the company has been committed to using high-quality ingredients such as premium tea leaves, fresh fruit, low-calorie natural rock sugar and natural cheese. In its pursuit of excellence, HEYTEA has builtHeytaeir concoction instrspired,1 organic tea plantations and strictly controls every step of tea growing, picking, and blending to ensure high standards. HEYTEA also applies this level of quality to our customers through an ongoing process of product innovation that introduces interesting new flavours and blends.

https://vod.todayir.com/newswire/d568ff2e40083282a6c7ef7e6ccb35fb.png

HEYTEA's K11 Art Mall store brings its classic creations to consumers, including Very Grape Cheezo, King Fone Cheezo, Natural Coconut with Pudding, Dark Lemon Splash and more. In addition, limited seasonal products to come include Lemon Splash, the Squeezed Emblic and Natural coconut series, which will bring the latest and premium offerings to even more consumers. Among them, "Dark Lemon Splash" is made with an exquisite Cantonese black tea base, blending the intensive flavour of black tea with the sour taste of perfumed lemon, making the whole drink delicate, smooth and fruity in a sip.

To celebrate HEYTEA's launch at K11 Art Mall, this store will provide customers with a one-for-one deal on drinks in the menu between 1 December to 3 December 2021. Besides, there is 50% discount of buying Christmas limited drinks "Snowy Very Strawberry Twist" from 4 December to 5 December 2021. Customers will enjoy hand made strawberry jelly, which is introduced for the first time, mixed with fresh fruit, and experience multiple layers of richness at once.

The store will also offer free merchandise to customers under the theme of "Stay Inspired" during this time, so be sure to visit the new store to get your HEYTEA fix!

About HEYTEA

Since 2012, the original creator of cheezo tea, HEYTEA is driven by the aim of showcasing excellent tea offerings sourced from all over the world, giving the ancient culture of tea a new vitality. HEYTEA is committed to rejuvenating traditional tea culture and making high-quality tea products accessible to the public. Today, the brand has over 800 stores across Asia, and its offerings have won both critical and public acclaim. File: HEYTEA launches new K11 Art Mall store in Hong Kong

