CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial acquires software engineering specialist NX9

Thisinvestment continues to advance the Company'sISOBUS capabilities for core agriculture products.

London, December 2, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has acquired NX9, a software suite specialized in delivering ISOBUS core technologies and applications for agricultural equipment, and related intellectual property rights. This latest R&D investment builds upon the Company's strategic impetus to more efficiently innovate and develop products in the precision agriculture space and deliver greater value for its farming customers.

The acquisition marks a further step in consolidating in-house digital agriculture competencies that enrich product, brand, distribution and supply chain strength. It will openly integrate streamlined ISOBUS capabilities across the electrical vehicle architecture of CNH Industrial's core agriculture product portfolio, predominantly tractors and implements. This will allow for seamless connection and command and control, including for mixed fleets; accelerate in-development projects; and bring in-machine solutions to market faster.

"ISOBUS is a plug and play solution for our customers, and that ease of operation is crucial to our digital agricultural business offering," said Parag Garg, Chief Digital Officer at CNH Industrial. "We are eager to build upon our existing capabilities and put the NX9 team's expertise to work, contributing to our overall strategy to benefit and serve our customers and dealers productively and effectively."

CNH Industrial is an early adopter and vocal advocate of ISOBUS, an industry-standard communication protocol that provides a common language for machines and implements. As a founding and core member of the Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (est. 2008), which works to implement international electronic standards and compatibility, the Company has long understood the importance of this technology and supported its role in simplifying and unifying mechanized farming operations.

CNH IndustrialN.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media Contact:

Rebecca Fabian

Tel: +1 312 515 2249

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments