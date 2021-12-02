CUBE launches the world's first Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI) platform, RegPlatform, a world-leading regulatory intelligence platform for large, global financial institutions.

CUBE defines the new world of regulatory AI in its third-generation release of RegPlatform, which combines financial regulation with artificial intelligence to deliver end-to-end regulatory compliance for customers

Built over 10 years, CUBE has the world's largest, most accurate and up to date regulatory data, enabling RegPlatform to boast an unparalleled breadth and depth of capability

RegPlatform intelligently automates complex regulatory change management processes end-to-end through a set of purpose-built modules that can be tailored to meet customers' needs

CUBE, a global RegTech company working to simplify compliance for financial institutions, has launched the world's first Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI) platform through its third generation RegPlatform. This latest release provides large, global financial institutions with unprecedented regulatory intelligence capabilities, along with the world's most comprehensive and robust source of regulatory data.

Regulatory change across the globe is being generated at a volume and velocity that is no longer manageable without Automated Regulatory Intelligence. Bringing together huge regulatory data sets with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, ARI enables customers to transform complex compliance processes in a way that's not been possible before.

CUBE's latest release leverages state-of-the-art technologies and design to optimise user experience with new unique functions and features, including customer machine learning which results in the platform continuously learning what is relevant and optimal for each individual customer.

RegPlatform ARI transforms complex regulatory change management, enabling compliance teams to significantly cut existing costs and move highly skilled individuals up the value chain whilst reducing risk.

Ben Richmond, CEO and Founder of CUBE:

"I am delighted to announce the latest release of RegPlatform. Our team across the globe have worked round the clock to develop RegPlatform as the premier Automated Regulatory Intelligence offering in the market. This release will take the business value delivered to all of our customers to a new level and will streamline and automate our customers complex compliance processes."

About CUBE

CUBE is a global RegTech boasting the world's most comprehensive source of classified, meaningful regulatory intelligence. Born of the 2008 financial crisis, CUBE combines industry-leading technology and automation with expert-validated insights to enable global financial institutions to streamline their complex regulatory change management processes.

Using leading techniques in artificial intelligence, including machine learning and natural language processing, CUBE captures and classifies all regulatory content across 180 countries in 60 languages and maps it to customers' compliance frameworks, from financial crime to cyber, privacy, tech risk and more. www.cube.global

