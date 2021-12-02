DGAP-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Linde Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 19th Consecutive Year
Guildford, UK, December 2, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced that it has once again been recognized as a global leader in sustainability through inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and DJSI North America Index. Linde is the only company in the chemical sector listed as a constituent of the DJSI World Index for nineteen consecutive years.
The DJSI World Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index, based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. Index constituents are identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.
"Linde has a steadfast commitment to ESG, and we are proud of our unparalleled track record of inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Operating Officer of Linde.
Linde helps customers improve their environmental performance and reduce their carbon footprint through high-quality solutions, technologies and services. The company recently announced new greenhouse gas (GHG) emission goals, including a target of 35% absolute emissions reduction by 2035 and climate neutrality by 2050.
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
02.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1253391
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1253391 02.12.2021