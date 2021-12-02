Harvia Oyj: Harvia Finland acquired an industrial building next to the Muurame factory

Harvia Finland Oy has purchased an industrial building of 1,266 square meters and the lease of the plot of land next to its Muurame factory with a deed signed on December 1st, 2021. The acquired building is suitable for production use, but for the time being the company will use it as part of its own logistics and warehousing operations.

Harvia's objective is to redeem the property's 4,500-square-meter plot from the municipality of Muurame still this year. In the summer of 2022, the property's plot will be merged into the current factory yard area.





