- (PLX AI) - Harboes half year revenue DKK 747 million.
- • Half year EBITDA DKK 68 million
- • The development of both turnover and earnings in export markets is positively impacted by the restructuring of the commercial organization which was implemented in 2020/21
- • This is driving a continued increase in activity with both existing and new customers in export markets, company said
- • However, turnover growth has gradually slowed over the period, mainly due to increasing constraints on freight capacity and shortages of raw materials
- • This has resulted in lost sales and, as expected, is also giving rise to significantly higher costs, impacting H1 results, the company said
- • Yet the impact on results is partially mitigated by ongoing efforts to optimise both fixed and unit costs of the product range
- • Outlook for 2021/22 unchanged
