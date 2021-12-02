Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021
02.12.2021 | 12:53
WESTPAY AB: WESTPAY AND EASYCASHIER COMPLETE SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF MULTI-USER PAYMENT SOLUTION

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, has enabled multi-user functionality (MultiTID) in their payment application. This solution makes it possible for several users to share a physical payment solution. This is in demand in several verticals, such as hairdressers, who share premises but run their business individually. EasyCashier, a leading POS provider and a close partner to Westpay will be the first partner that offer this solution for their customers.

- Again, I am proud that Westpay continues to push the limits to what you can expect from a payment solution.We have seen this functionality before, but the way we manage to simplify the use of sharing payment solutions. It is also happy that EasyCashier embraces this solution and enables it for their customers. They are a solid, reliable partner with great expertise and experience, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.

- Quality and innovation are two vital features for us at EasyCashier. We always try to level up the value as well as the experience. MultiTID will help us big time. This solution, combined with our state-of-the-art POS system, makes us the best option for any customer that wants to consume the benefits of sharing the physical hardware but shield the actual, individual transaction, says Lars Olsson, CEO at EasyCashier.


For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB,
Phone: +46 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
For more information: www.westpay.se

