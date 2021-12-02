Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Depotchance: Kurz vor “Megaevent” am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RM1C ISIN: ZAE000132577 Ticker-Symbol: 5VD 
Tradegate
01.12.21
12:06 Uhr
7,350 Euro
+0,050
+0,68 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2507,40013:27
7,3007,40009:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA11,140+0,63 %
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED7,350+0,68 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.