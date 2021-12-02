Leveraging the EUTELSAT KONNECT high-throughput satellite to accelerate economic recovery in Tanzania by bridging the digital divide

Showcasing satellite's ability to enable telcos achieve ubiquitous reach for their services

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005455/en/

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) and Vodacom Tanzania PLC have signed a service agreement for packaged services to bring connectivity to underserved regions of Tanzania, leveraging Eutelsat's EUTELSAT KONNECT high-throughput satellite.

Following a successful Proof of Concept trial, Vodacom will commercialize services on the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite under its own brand, building out its service offer to customers previously unreached by its existing infrastructure, notably in the B2B and hospitality verticals. Installation services will be undertaken by Konnect Africa on behalf of Vodacom.

Founded in 2000, Vodacom Tanzania, part of the UK's Vodafone Group, is Tanzania's leading telecommunications company providing a wide range of services for consumers and enterprise including voice, data, messaging, financial services and enterprise solutions and counting over 15 million customers. Vodacom Tanzania PLC's strategy incorporates inclusion for all while bridging the digital divide gap. As a result, this partnership means a lot to Vodacom, as it will serve people who have been without connection since independence.

In service since end 2020, EUTELSAT KONNECT is a new-generation High Throughput Satellite offering unprecedented operational flexibility. Delivering significant resources for broadband services with quasi-complete coverage of Sub-Saharan Africa, it addresses direct-to-user consumer and enterprise broadband services.

Commenting on the agreement, Sitholizwe Mdlalose, Managing Director of Vodacom Tanzania PLC said: "We are delighted to incorporate satellite to our suite of services, leveraging the state-of-the art EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite to fulfil our mission to deliver connectivity to all regions of Tanzania. With Konnect, Vodacom will cover 100% of the country, connecting all regions, districts and villages no matter how remote they are. With this service, we will connect everyone, this includes areas which are not covered today, giving access to services up to 100Mbps."

Philippe Baudrier, Chief Executive Officer of Konnect Africa added: "We are excited to partner with Vodacom, a leading pan-African telecom operator, to extend the reach of its services in Tanzania. This agreement illustrates the unparalleled resources of our powerful EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite to satisfy the strong demand for connectivity in underserved regions of the African continent and marks another success in the development of our distribution capabilities following recent additions in Nigeria, South-Africa and DRC."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005455/en/

Contacts:

Media

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 07

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Marie Sophie Ecuer

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 32 45

mecuer@eutelsat.com

Jessica Whyte

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 46 21

jwhyte@eutelsat.com

Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 07

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 54

cpugni@eutelsat.com

Alexandre Illouz

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 46 81

aillouz@eutelsat.com