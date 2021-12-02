iZafe Group: Zafe Care Systems Places Order for the Pharmaceutical Robot Dosell

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

Stockholm, Sweden - iZafe Group AB (publ.) (NASDAQ First North: IZAFE B) - hereby announces that Zafe Care Systems is ordering 50 Dosell and is now initiating offensive marketing activities to bring the pharmaceutical robot to market.

"We are pleased that our extensive testing of the new Dosell pharmaceutical robot has been successfully completed and look forward to marketing and selling the pharmaceutical robot to our customers. Dosell fits well into our product & service portfolio creating additional security and making it easier for users, care and nursing staff. We see a great demand in the market in welfare technology and initially order 50 Dosell, we are really looking forward to 2022 and its continued future." Says Anders Nilsson, Sales Manager Zafe Care Systems.

Zafe Care Systems AB, which was acquired by the AddLife Group, is part of Home Care, similar to Norwegian Hepro, and is one of the leading companies in welfare technology on the Swedish market. Their main customers are the state, municipalities and aid centers. Today, they work with more than 200 municipalities and are suitable thanks to their market-leading technology in all types of care homes.

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

