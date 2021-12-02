Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Depotchance: Kurz vor “Megaevent” am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf “Strong Buy”
WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 Ticker-Symbol: 46NA 
Stuttgart
02.12.21
08:05 Uhr
6,250 Euro
-0,200
-3,10 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
02.12.2021 | 13:43
NCSP Group's consolidated financial and operational results for the 9 months of 2021

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's consolidated financial and operational results for the 9 months of 2021 02-Dec-2021 / 15:10 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

01.12.2021

NCSP Group's consolidated financial and operational results for the 9 months of 2021

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP; MOEX: NMTP) publishes its consolidated financial results for the 9 months of 2021 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for the 9 months of 2021 totaled 84.9 mln. tons, including 67.6 mln. tons of liquid cargo, which is 0.5 and 0.1 mln. tons up year-on-year, respectively. Cargo turnover of dry cargo increased by 0.4 mln. tons and amounted to 17.3 mln. tons. "The liquid cargo turnover is recovering although it is still influenced by the reduction of crude oil transshipment due to OPEC+ agreement since May 1, 2020 to limit oil production", CEO of NCSP PJSC Sergey Kireev said.

Consolidated revenue of NCSP Group for the 9 months of 2021 totaled USD 526.1 mln., which is USD 44.6 mln. (or 9.3%) more compared to the 9 months of 2020. "First of all, the growth in revenue was due to an increase in containers, ferrous metals, oil products and chemical cargo", Sergey Kireev added.

EBITDA of NCSP Group amounted to USD 363 mln. in the reporting period. Cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2021 stood at USD 216.2 mln. The Group's net debt reduced by USD 143.1 mln.

NCSP Group's key financial indicators for the 9 months of 2021 

Indicator           UOM   9M 2021   9M 2020   Change Change, % 
Revenue            mln.USD 526.1    481.5    44.6  9.3% 
EBITDA             mln.USD 363.0    327.7    35.3  10.8% 
EBITDA margin         %    69.0%    68.1%    0.9% 
Profit for the period     mln.USD 233.9    58.9     175  297.1% 
                    Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Change Change, % 
Debt (incl. lease liabilities) mln.USD 484.6    602.1    -117.5 -19.5% 
Cash and cash equivalents   mln.USD 216.2    190.6    25.6  13.4% 
Net debt            mln.USD 268.4    411.5    -143.1 -34.8%

NCSP Group's Consolidated Financial Information as per IFRS for the 9 months of 2021 are published at: http:// www.nmtp.info/holding/investors/reporting/msfo/

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC "Transneft".

PJSC NCSP shares are traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group comprises PJSC "NCSP", LLC "PTP", JSC "Novorossiysk shiprepair yard", JSC "FNCSP", JSC "NLE", "IPP" Ltd, LLC "Baltic Stevedore Company", and "SFP" LLC. PJSC "NCSP" and PJSC "Transneft" own LLC "NFT" on a parity basis.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US67011U2087 
Category Code: QRT 
TIDM:      NCSP 
LEI Code:    LEIA0010014976 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  128167 
EQS News ID:  1253758 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253758&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2021 07:10 ET (12:10 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
