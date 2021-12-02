Reports And Data: Cleanroom Robot Market Size to Reach USD 12.06 Billion in 2028, Driven by Increasing Need for Sterile and Clean Environment in Healthcare Settings: Reports and Data

Increasing adoption of cleanroom robots in electronics, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries to minimize risk of contamination and maintain maximum cleanliness is a key factor driving revenue growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Cleanroom Robots Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Articulated Robots, Parallel Robots, SCARA Robots, Collaborative robots, Cartesian Robots), By Component, By End-use (Food and Beverages, Electrical and Electronics, Optics), and By Region Forecast to 2028."

According to the latest analysis by Reports and Data, the global cleanroom robots market size was USD 4.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.06 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Cleanroom is defined as the room wherein major objective is to ensure no presence of airborne particles. Cleanroom minimizes introduction, generation, and retention of particles and contaminants in the confines of the room. Manual cleaning and disinfection are often insufficient to efficiently eliminating presence of pathogens on exposed or contaminated surface. Demand for cleanroom automation solutions such as robots has increased over the recent past, driven by growing need to employ more robust and reliable decontamination procedures with concurrent reduction of time and workload. Rapid growth of medical and consumer electronics industries have further boosted adoption of cleanroom robots for highly sensitive applications and to meet increasingly stringent cleanliness and hygiene standards and regulations mandated by regulatory authorities, and this is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, cleanroom robots enhance manufacturing accuracy, efficiency, and productivity, and improve overall safety of sensitive products.

Cleanroom robots are designed to adhere to the robust cleanliness guidelines for facilities where products that are increasingly sensitive to dust and other pollutants are manufactured. These units are specially sealed, are equipped with stainless steel hardware, internal vacuums, and non-gassing lubricants. Most processes that require high cleanliness standards are performed in cleanrooms. Cleanrooms are widely used in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, and telecommunications industries. Cleanroom robots used in certain pharmaceuticals and medical applications require conformance to cleanroom standards with enhanced speed, reliability, and repeatability. The robots for these cleanrooms are designed with major focus on convenient usage, and to ensure robots do not become a source of contamination, and enable easy cleaning and maintenance. Cleanroom robots are ideal for sensitive tasks such as handling small electronic components, minimize contamination during manufacturing of wafers and microprocessors, and to ensure safety of pharmaceuticals produced. Cleanroom robots can effectively and safely automate pharmaceutical and medical device industries by maintaining clean and sterile environments during medical device assembly and production of pharmaceutical products such as tablets, syringes, and IV bags among others. Cleanroom robot automation has largely benefitted the food industry as it has eliminated the need for human interaction with various products and processes, which in turn, has reduced the risk of food items being contaminated to a significant extent. Electronics and semiconductor industries have been rapidly deploying cleanroom robots to ensure components that are sensitive to dust and other particles are safe and uncontaminated to avoid financial burden on manufacturers. Cleanroom robots can automate machine loading and keep production lines clean. In order to reduce dependency on humans in challenging areas of manufacturing and production, manufacturers across the globe are rapidly adopting cleanroom robots - particularly driven by rising need to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Cleanroom robots have a number of challenges concerned with precision, accuracy, and constant threat of contamination. In addition, high costs of installation and maintenance of cleanroom robots can potentially limit their adoption and can hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period. Using stainless steel bearing and cleanroom grease can be a simple and effective way to mitigate risks of contamination from robots and ensure smooth running of facilities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Collaborative robots segment dominates other type segments:

Among the type segments, collaborative robots segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, attributable to increasing adoption of these robot types owing to their flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability to changes in manufacturing industries. Collaborative robots are used in small and medium enterprises to focus on more repetitive tasks such as inspection and picking, which frees up human resources to focus on more important and crucial tasks.

Robotic arms segment to register significant growth:

Robotic arms segment is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Robotic arms are precise and accurate and improve production capacities in manufacturing sector while exhibiting robust dust and water resistance, and these factors are contributing significantly to increasing deployment in various industries and sectors, which is also contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segment revenue growth to expand rapidly:

Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to high demand for cleanroom automation solutions to ensure maximum cleanliness, sterility, and improve safety of medicines, pharmaceutical products, and medical devices. Cleanroom robots provide reliable and consistent operations in various application areas and industries, eliminate potential of human error and interaction, and reduce probability of viral and bacterial contamination.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020:

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, attributed to rapid advancements in robotics, high adoption of innovative technologies, increasing R&D activities in various end-use industries, rising focus on safer food production, and robust presence of major companies in countries in the region.

Asia Pacific to register fastest revenue growth:

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to rising need for cleanrooms due to high production rate of semiconductor devices, increasing demand for semiconductors and electronic devices from various industries, and presence of leading semiconductor manufacturers in countries in the region.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

KUKA

Denso

FANUC

ABB Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

EPSON

Aerotech

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

Yamaha

Market Segmentation:

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global cleanroom robots market based on type, component, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Collaborative Robots

Cartesian Robots

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Robotic Arm

Sensors

Motors

Controllers

Power Supply

Drives

Pneumatic



Electric

End Effectors

Vacuum Cups



Grippers



Clamps

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Food and Beverages

Electrical and Electronics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

Aerospace

Optics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018-2020) and forecast (2021-2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

