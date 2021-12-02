NuVim, Inc. and The Two Drunken Goats Sign Purchase and Sale Agreement

LEWES, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / NuVim, Inc. (OTC PINK:NUVM) announced today that they have signed agreement to purchase Two Drunken Goats, LLC. The definitive purchase agreement states that the purchase will be a stock deal, (purchase of entity) subject to certain limited terms, and conditions.

Rick Kundrat CEO of NuVim stated, "After an extended period of time in development, we're excited by, and plan to focus our efforts to grow NuVim's business via this pivotal acquisition."

To put in proper perspective, this acquisition would be a more than 40-fold increase in NuVim's prior yearly reported revenues, as assuming able to close prior to the YE 2021 target date, Company expects to be able to report approximately $3 million in revenues on a proforma, post-acquisition basis.

About NuVim®

The Company (NUVM) was founded in 1999 and is a provider of dietary supplements, marketing consumer health benefit products that provide energy cell rejuvenation, enhanced immune function, muscle and bone health with vitamins and minerals that are deficient in many American diets.

About Two Drunken Goats®

The Two Drunken Goats restaurant is located on Singer Island, Florida with indoor seating capacity of 190 and outdoor of 60. The location of the restaurant is directly on the beach, facing the Atlantic Ocean. The restaurant has operated in the same location since 2011. For the prior two years the restaurant had revenues of approximately $2.5 million, and for 2021, the Year to date (YTD) ten months period thru October 31st, 2021, reported sales revenues that were on pace to recover from the Pandemic, being approximately $2.8 million with positive net profits reported, which is a performance level exceeding the national restaurant averages.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual, results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive and other factors, including among other things, its ability to finance operations and inventory on terms acceptable to us, new and increase competition. Changes in market demand and customer preferences.

