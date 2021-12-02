Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) ("Canada Jetlines") is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year agreement with NAVBLUE, designed to incorporate dynamic aviation solutions into their flight operations. These solutions will provide immediate efficiencies, reducing aircraft operating costs, and environmental impact to the minimum for the new Canadian carrier.

NAVBLUE's implemented solutions would include a suite of integrated programs, allowing for all-encompassing customization of an array of aviation products, such as, N-Flight Planning, N-Tracking, Navigation+, Charts+, Flysmart+, EFB Management, Hosted Gateaway, FDA Services, AODB. This collaboration will continue to build upon Canada Jetlines' ability to offer convenient air travel options for the best value possible.

"As an Airbus operator, it made sense for us to first consider the services offered by NAVBLUE to help Canada Jetlines develop and achieve the highest level of safety and operational efficiency," stated Eddy Doyle, President & CEO of Canada Jetlines. "This contract allows Canada Jetlines to further develop its relationship with Airbus through its NAVBLUE subsidiary. We look forward to the continued growth of this alliance and are grateful for the support from NAVBLUE."

"At NAVBLUE we are excited to welcome Canada Jetlines as a new customer and partner," shared Thomas Lagaillarde, Vice President Product Portfolio & Programmes at NAVBLUE. "We believe our solutions will allow for seamless growth for the airline and we will be sure to assist them at every stage of development to ensure maximum benefit of services from our suite."

With operations targeted to commence in the spring of 2022, the airline will provide convenient travel options, offering more destination choices than competitors and more revenue options for Travel Agents and Tour Operators. Canada Jetlines looks forward to providing further incentive to reward the dedicated Travel Agents and Tour Operators that continue to keep the momentum of travel alive. Please visit www.jetlines.com to learn more and to sign up for emails and follow on all social media platforms for news and updates.

About NAVBLUE

NAVBLUE is an Airbus Services company, wholly owned by Airbus, and dedicated to Flight Operations & Air Traffic Management Solutions. NAVBLUE provides digital solutions and services, and supports both civil and military environments, on the ground and onboard any aircraft and offers expertise in a range of areas, including digital cockpit operations, Operations Control Centre (OCC) systems, Flight Ops Engineering, Performance Based Navigation (PBN) and Air Traffic Management (ATM). NAVBLUE employs 480 employees spread across Canada, USA, UK, France, and Thailand, with representatives in several other countries across the globe.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a 100% equity financed and well capitalized leisure carrier, which will utilize a growing fleet of Airbus 320 aircraft targeting a start in early 2022, subject to Canadian Transport Agency and Transport Canada approval. The carrier was created to provide Canadian consumers with more value choices and travel options to fly to coveted sun and leisure destinations in the U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico. With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint. The carrier will use a state-of-the-art web booking platform, making the turnkey solution available to Travel Agents, Tour Operators, and consumers, with the capability of generating revenue on reservations and ancillary sales. The efficient aircraft design merged with the experience of the all-Canadian management team, allows for accessible flight options without sacrificing quality or convenience. To learn more, please visit www.jetlines.com and follow on all social media platforms for news and updates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to the Company's intention to operate as a leisure airline, the intention to offer the lowest possible price, the number of aircraft it intends to operate, the benefits of the arrangement with NAVBLUE, the destinations of its intended flights, the completion of the CTA and Transport Canada approval process, growth plans, revenue options and intended timeline to begin servicing destinations and business of Jetlines.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or " or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to commence airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of Jetlines' business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals including from the CTA and Transport Canada; Jetlines concluding a definitive agreement for aircraft to commence airline operations; the timely commencement of operations by Jetlines and the success of such operations; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where Jetlines will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to Jetlines' business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the failure of the Company to conclude definitive agreements to acquire aircraft, supply chain disruptions causing delays in expected timelines, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement Jetlines' operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits from Transport Canada, the Canadian Transportation Agency and other regulatory agencies, and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.

