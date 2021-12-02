Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Prime Mining Corp. (TSXV: PRYM) (OTCQB: PRMNF) (FSE: O4V3) ("Prime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Virtual Investor Day V ("VID V") sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities.

Mr. Daniel Kunz, Chief Executive Officer will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

VID V provides a unique and completely interactive experience for feature companies and participants. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via live commentary, direct Q&A with management, polls, and other interactive tools during each presentation.

Please register by clicking the link below:

https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/VID-V-Feature-Company-21

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining, (member of the TSX Venture 50) is an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel and experienced local operators who are focused on unlocking the true potential of the rapidly evolving high grade Los Reyes gold-silver project in Mexico. Prime Mining has a well-planned capital structure with significant team and insider ownership.

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performers in each of 5 industry sectors on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year.

About VID

VID events, conferences and content are focused on the investor. We create meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with companies from a cross section of industries and we feature keynotes from some of the industry's best thought leaders. At VID, our goal is to help investors make informed decisions. You can find out more about VID here https://vidconferences.com/

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

For further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal

IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services

jjobin@irinc.ca www.irinc.ca

Cora Klein

Director, Business Development, VID

cklein@vidconferences.com www.vidconferences.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106234