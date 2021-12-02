Will review business strategy, operational trends and provide an overview of third-quarter financial results

Wejo, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in connected vehicle data, announced today that it will host a business update call on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Wejo invites all interested parties to participate in the call, its first since the completion of its recent public listing. On the call, CEO Richard Barlow and CFO John Maxwell will discuss key elements of the company's business strategy, KPIs used to evaluate operating performance, and third-quarter financial results.

The business update call will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST and can be accessed at 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international). A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Wejo's website at www.wejo.com.

A replay of the business update call will be archived on the Investor Relations page and will also be available through December 28, 2021, at 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), passcode 13725455.

About Wejo

Wejo is a global leader in connected vehicle data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 11.9 million vehicles and more than 60 billion journeys, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is supporting a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 250 people and has offices in Manchester in the UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005282/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Tahmin Clarke

investor.relations@wejo.com

Idalia Rodriguez

Arbor Advisory Group

investor.relations@wejo.com