Lifelight has raised over $8m to date to continue with its vision to turn every device on the planet into a self-monitoring healthcare platform.

Supported by NHS England from inception, Lifelight's vision has been shared by key healthcare and industry stakeholders via grants and equity funding, including a $1.5m grant from SBRI Healthcare, a prestigious NIHR NHSX AI in Health Award, and multiple grants and loans from Innovate UK.

Significantly $3.5m alone was raised in the last 14 months during the pandemic. Accelerated by Coronavirus, Lifelight is moving forward to play a key role, allowing clinicians to know a patient's vital signs remotely, allowing accurate vitals measurements to continue to be taken in real-time with zero contact critical during a pandemic.

Clinically validated and regulatory approved, Lifelight delivers benefits across both standalone or at scale use cases. With its transformative ability to measure vital signs simply using the patient's own smartphone, Lifelight removes the cost and complexity of hardware blood pressure cuffs and pulse oximeters. It can be embedded into existing healthcare platforms and pathways allowing them to be more efficient and scalable, and enabling existing digital health pathways to be revisited, revised and reengineered.

Laurence Pearce, Lifelight's CEO founder said: "The next year will be exciting for Lifelight. Our ethos of delivering solutions to market that adhere to clinical regulation, proven by validation, makes Lifelight a unique solution not just across Europe but worldwide. Currently a CE Class I medical device, we're working hard to deliver a CE Class II medical device and gain FDA clearance, allowing greater access to the US and beyond."

Lifelight now has 40+ people, has conducted three clinical trials giving the data to fuel its AI algorithm's development and the Clinical Evaluation Report (CER) by which Lifelight is clinically validated. The company now works with telehealth organisations across multiple health sectors and geographies to embed Lifelight into their platforms including Denmark's largest pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.

Lifelight is a game-changing technology that allows smartphones or tablet devices to measure blood pressure, pulse, breathing rate, and oxygen saturations* simply by looking into the device's built-in camera for 40 seconds.

Oxygen Saturations Coming Soon in accelerated development

