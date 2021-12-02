Cookies Partners With Leading Global Cannabis Company InterCure to Open Retail Locations in Austria and the U.K. in Early 2022

Iconic cannabis brand Cookies today announced its international expansion into Europe through a partnership with Israel-based InterCure (NASDAQ: INCR), the leading, profitable and fastest-growing cannabis company outside North America. The parties entered into a multiyear deal under which InterCure will establish Cookies stores and medical cannabis pharmacies in Austria and the United Kingdom in early 2022.

"As we focus on new territories, it's vital our customers continue to count on the quality Cookies is known for, which is a value we share with our partners at InterCure," said Parker Berling, President of Cookies. "We look forward to reaching audiences in Austria and the United Kingdom and establishing Cookies as a mainstay in each community."

InterCure, a Cookies international partner, is already cultivating, manufacturing and distributing GMP standard, Cookies-branded products through its Cookies national medical cannabis pharmacy chain. InterCure will leverage its licensed international supply chain to serve the growing communities of medical cannabis patients in Europe.

"Cookies is one of the most internationally recognized brands in cannabis, and after our mutual success in Israel, it's only obvious we further our expansion to Europe, providing the highest quality grade cannabis products," said Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis strains and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 40 retail locations in 17 markets across 4 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. Learn more at cookies.co.

About InterCure and Canndoc

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

