Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Depotchance: Kurz vor “Megaevent” am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2021 | 14:32
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celcuity Inc.: Celcuity to Present at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that an abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), which is being held virtually and in-person from December 7-10, 2021.

Poster presentation details are provided below.

Title: "Phase 1b expansion study of gedatolisib in combination with palbociclib and endocrine therapy in women with ER+ advanced breast cancer"
Presenter: Rachel M. Layman, MD
Poster Discussion: Spotlight Poster Discussion 13
Poster Session: Poster Session 5 - Hall 1
Presentation Time: December 10, 2021, 7 - 8:30 a.m. CT (8 - 9:30 a.m. ET)

The poster will be accessible on Celcuity's website at the same time.

For more details about SABCS please visit: https://www.sabcs.org/.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to extend the lives of cancer patients by pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy. The company's therapeutic efforts are focused on developing molecularly targeted therapies that address the same cancer driver its companion diagnostics can identify. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com
763-392-0123

ICR Westwicke
Robert Uhl, robert.uhl@westwicke.com
619-228-5886

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675706/Celcuity-to-Present-at-the-2021-San-Antonio-Breast-Cancer-Symposium

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.