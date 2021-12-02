Celcuity Inc.: Celcuity to Present at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that an abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), which is being held virtually and in-person from December 7-10, 2021.

Poster presentation details are provided below.

Title: "Phase 1b expansion study of gedatolisib in combination with palbociclib and endocrine therapy in women with ER+ advanced breast cancer"

Presenter: Rachel M. Layman, MD

Poster Discussion: Spotlight Poster Discussion 13

Poster Session: Poster Session 5 - Hall 1

Presentation Time: December 10, 2021, 7 - 8:30 a.m. CT (8 - 9:30 a.m. ET)

The poster will be accessible on Celcuity's website at the same time.

For more details about SABCS please visit: https://www.sabcs.org/.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to extend the lives of cancer patients by pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy. The company's therapeutic efforts are focused on developing molecularly targeted therapies that address the same cancer driver its companion diagnostics can identify. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

