Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that diamond drilling has commenced on the exciting new porphyry Cu-Au target (see press release dated November 12, 2021) on the Company's Rabbit North porphyry Cu-Au property near Kamloops, B.C. (see figure 1).

The Rabbit North property is strategically located between the two producing porphyry deposits of the Kamloops district, New Gold's New Afton underground Cu-Au mine to the east and Teck's Highland Valley open pit Cu-Mo mine to the west (see figure 1). Importantly, the property contains a fertile intrusion, the Durand Stock, similar to the one at New Afton. The exposed core of this stock, at high elevations, has been explored for 50 years, resulting in the discovery of numerous Cu-Au showings.

The lower slopes, around the more prospective rim of the stock, are thickly covered by glacial till and thus essentially unexplored. This summer, Tower sampled the till and identified a classic gold grain dispersal train (see figure 2) that is stronger than any known trains associated with glaciated porphyry Cu-Au deposits, including the giant Pebble deposit in Alaska. The objective of the present drilling program is to locate and probe the near-surface mineral deposit that produced this unparalleled dispersal train.

Seven potential drill sites have been selected near the head of the dispersal train, and the Company has received a permit to drill holes at all seven sites. It is hoped that up to three holes can be completed before the Christmas break. The drill area is accessible year-round and drilling is expected to resume as soon as the results from the initial holes have been assessed.

Methods and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, both in B.C., are the Nechako gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines.

Figure 1 - Geologic map of the Kamloops Mining District showing the prime location of Tower's Rabbit North property midway between the New Afton and Highland Valley mines.

Figure 2 - Gold grain abundance per 10 kg in the Dominic Lake dispersal train. Note the apparent presence of a second, narrower dispersal train to the east of Samples 093, 219 and 142 in line with the Chrysocolla Zone.

