GlobeNewswire
02.12.2021 | 14:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES PLC

NOTICE 2 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES PLC

At the request of Digital Workforce Services Plc, Digital Workforce Services
Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from
December 3, 2021. 

Trading code: DWF
Number of shares: 11 020 023
ISIN code: FI4000513015
Order book ID: 241337
Company Identity Number: 2704792-5

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Size Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 10 Technology
Super sector: 1010 Technology


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Danske
Bank. For further information, please call Danske Bank on +358 40 841 3052 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
