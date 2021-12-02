Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES PLC

NOTICE 2 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES PLC At the request of Digital Workforce Services Plc, Digital Workforce Services Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from December 3, 2021. Trading code: DWF Number of shares: 11 020 023 ISIN code: FI4000513015 Order book ID: 241337 Company Identity Number: 2704792-5 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Size Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 10 Technology Super sector: 1010 Technology This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Danske Bank. For further information, please call Danske Bank on +358 40 841 3052 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260