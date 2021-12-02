Luvu Brands, Inc.: Luvu Brands to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference December 8-9, 2021

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands, today announced the Louis Friedman, CEO of Luvu Brands, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on December 8-9, 2021. Joining him will be Ronald Scott, CFO of Luvu Brands.

The 30 minute presentation will begin at 12:15 ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i0aeYjdPRnOaH5xXnZ10dw. Luvu Brands will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 and 9, 2021. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client to attend.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass merchants and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include: Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sexual performance; Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from polyurethane foam and repurposed polyurethane foam trim. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company's brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

