Greenpro Capital Corp.: Greenpro, PIKOM And SEATech Team Up to Build Unicorns in ASEAN Region

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) announced a strategic collaboration with PIKOM and SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTCPINK:SEAV). This collaboration is supported by the Government of Malaysia.

https://www.kkmm.gov.my/awam/berita/20912-pikom-greenpro-and-seatech-team-up-to-produce-local-unicorns

https://www.thesundaily.my/home/pikom-greenpro-and-seatech-team-up-to-produce-local-unicorns-NE8611834

Greenpro successfully uplisted to NASDAQ market on Jun 13, 2018 and achieved market capitalization of approximately US$ 1.26 Billion by closing.

Greenpro CEO, Dr. Lee said, "Parallel to the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency industry is the rapid growth of cryptocurrency regulation, STO is considered to be a very efficient method of alternative financing. We will plan the Security Token Offering (STO) as an alternative fundraising strategy in potential Unicorns Building.

Many businesses in Malaysia have started to look at blockchain technology for raising funds. As a result, security tokens have become a possible investment vehicle that allows businesses to reverse the financial pyramid and democratize the capital markets. We will see our Digital Asset Exchange CryptoSX reaching the critical mass to take off in 2022 and we are very excited to be working towards developing a global blockchain based digital ecosystem."

About PIKOM

PIKOM, THE NATIONAL TECH ASSOCIATION OF MALAYSIA, is the association representing the technology industry in Malaysia. Its membership currently stands at more than 1,000 active companies involved in a whole spectrum of tech products and services, and which command 80% of the total TECH business in Malaysia.

There are 5 Chapters under PIKOM: OM; CIO; Cybersecurity; E-Commerce: Venture Investment. These chapters help improve and drive the business climate for all member companies, together with promoting industry growth in line with the Digital Malaysia roadmap / national aspirations.

As the Voice of the Tech Industry, PIKOM embraces the task of growing the size and capabilities of the tech industry in Malaysia by creating opportunities for its members as well as all Malaysians to capture the benefits offered by advances in technology by focusing on the following:

Spearhead, promote & encourage development of resources, professional skills and programs in Malaysia's digital and technology industry. Represent the local tech industry to the Government and private sector both local and overseas. Provide a platform for tech players and users to meet, network, learn and share ideas in order to grow the industry and improved applications. Foster high standards of conduct, service and performance throughout the tech industry. Promote and market local tech services to the region and overseas.

For more information, contact Azlina Ishak, GM Corporate Affairs at azlina@pikom.org.my or

visit https://www.pikom.org.my/

About SEATech Ventures Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) (a Nevada corporation) aspires to nurture and incubate emerging growth technology companies in South East Asia that aim to become tomorrow's Asia unicorns. SEATech is an incubation platform, pools together talents that are equipped with technical, market developmental and financial expertise. We provide mentoring and consultancy on growth strategy through business combination and integration for companies to expand their business across Asia. We advise companies to monetize, capitalize and securitize their businesses by providing funding strategy which includes equity crowd funding, private-placement and go public. With a vast experience in business and ventures, our key management team possess the business acumen and have access to a network of managing partners across Asia who commit to introduce high quality deal-flows to us. SEATech is well positioned to be recognized as an influential Asian Corporate Venture Capital firm in transforming, securitizing, capitalizing and internationalizing Asia technology companies. For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.seatech-ventures.com.

About Cryptosx

CryptoSX is one of the fastest growing digital assets exchanges in the world. An innovative, end-to-end exchange that redefines the perception of STOs while pushing boundaries in a fully regulated ecosystem. With a wide spectrum of industries and a community of passionate investors, CryptoSX allows users to be a part of a new age movement, through easy and secure investments, anytime and anywhere. CryptoSX is compliant with all applicable financial and virtual exchange policies and regulations of the Philippine Government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority) and holds a Principal Full License since 2018. To learn more about the company, please visit http://www.cryptosx.io.

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX for STOs, health, wellness and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

CONTACT:

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675726/Greenpro-PIKOM-And-SEATech-Team-Up-to-Build-Unicorns-in-ASEAN-Region