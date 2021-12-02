Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: Liquid Avatar Technologies, Oasis Digital Studios and Apex Comics Group Present Los Angeles Comic Con Exclusive Programs and Offers

Augmented Reality digital scavenger hunt, FREE Metaverse Virtual Land, Avatars, digital Dragon and Dinosaur eggs, celebrity appearances, panels, exclusive comic book signings & more.

TORONTO, ON and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, in conjunction with its wholly owned subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") and publishing partner, Apex Comics Group ("Apex Comics") are excited to announce the many Los Angeles Comic Con exclusive programs and offering taking place at Booth #1241. Liquid Avatar Technologies is the Digital Innovation Partner at this year's Los Angeles Comic Con ("LACC"), from December 3rd to 5th, and has over 1,500 square feet of booth space, which it will share with Oasis and Apex Comics. Liquid Avatar Technologies will also present a Main Stage Metaverse discussion and will participate in other panels. Liquid Avatar Technologies is presenting the LACC Official augmented reality (AR) Scavenger Hunt for participants at the event as well as an interactive drawing wall with prizes awarded by comic book industry icons. Prior to the pandemic, over 123,000 people attended the last live LACC in 2019.

Special offerings will be available at the opening of LACC at 4 p.m. on December 3rd and will include FREE Virtual Land, avatars, comic book screen savers, digital Dragon and Dinosaur eggs, legendary metaverse weapons, comic books, trading cards, action figures, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to win great prizes and take advantage of booth offers directly at the show and for those that are unable to attend, key offers will be made available online directly to the Company's mailing list subscribers.

"We are super excited to make LACC our showcase partner for all our amazing programs and offers," said David Lucatch CEO Liquid Avatar Technologies and Managing Director Oasis. "We believe that the expected 100,000 plus attendees are the ideal demographic for our Company's digital identity, avatar and metaverse programs."

Liquid Avatar Technologies

LACC participants can download the Oasis Digital AR App to participate in the Official Los Angeles Comic Con Scavenger Hunt, powered by Liquid Avatar Technologies, the Official Digital Innovation Partner of Los Angeles Comic Con.

At the event, just scan the QR code available at locations around the show floor to download the app! Once downloaded, register your name with Twitter or Facebook, click "Scavenger Hunt" and start playing! Follow the hints and scan the signs located in 15+ areas around the show floor. Each sign reveals a fun and different AR experience!

When participants have completed the hunt, they can visit Liquid Avatar Booth #1241 to receive awesome prizing, including comic art, Liquid Avatars and Virtual Land in the Aftermath Islands metaverse.

Attendees and online subscribers will receive a FREE Avatar from the Liquid Avatar Marketplace.

Oasis Digital Studios

Oasis Digital Studios Limited will be featuring key clients showcasing NFTs, Virtual Land and other exclusive items from Aftermath Islands, Meta Hero Project, The Outer Space Men, PHAZER Universe, Super Liquid Avatar, The R.I.G.H.T. Project, and others.

Aftermath Islands

Aftermath Islands is a planned metaverse which provides online users with theme-based first-person, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, quests, games, and integrated eCommerce activities, creating a virtual world supported by users and brands. Virtual Land is currently available for purchase on themed, community and estate islands. Additional assets such as thematic dwellings designed for each island, community and estate are under development along with other interactive items which will also ultimately be available for sale as NFTs. All NFTs can be resold, at the discretion of the holder using 3rd party, non-affiliated marketplaces, and private sale programs.

At LACC, Aftermath Islands is offering FREE Virtual Land to all participants that complete the Official Scavenger Hunt, and exclusive digital Dragon and Dinosaur Eggs with every Dragon Alley and DinoRoar Alley Virtual Land purchase and other special offers.

Apex Comics Group

Led by Mariano Nicieza and a group of amazing industry veterans, Apex Comics Group will showcase exclusive comic books featuring The PHAZER Universe, The R.I.G.H.T Project, The Outer Space Men, and the introduction of Super Liquid Avatar.

Apex is offering attendees and online subscribers a series of great offers including FREE screen savers and exclusive comic book editions and creator signings.

Meta Hero ProjectTM

The Meta Hero ProjectTM is a 3D Meta Avatar platform that allows users to fully customize and personalize their avatar with their life-like body type and photo-realistic face, together with unique skills and powers from a range of classes, giving them the ability to integrate with digital identity and be part of new and emerging online games and metaverse activities.

The Meta Hero ProjectTM combines game play, interactive engagement, and socialization seamlessly through fully controllable, high quality, personalized 3D avatars.

Receive 25% off any Meta Hero ProjectTM Kit at LACC.

Jim Steranko - Meta Weapons

From the creative genius that can only be the legendary Jim Steranko comes a new series of innovative and exclusive metaverse weapons only available through the Meta Hero ProjectTM and Oasis and Aftermath Islands Metaverse.

Get a FREE Steranko Meta Weapon with every Meta Hero ProjectTM Kit at LACC.

Exclusive LACC Panel Events

Liquid Avatar - Digital Identity, Avatars & More - 10:00 a.m. PST - Saturday, December 4, 2021 - Room 406 AB

LA Comic Con Digital Innovation Partner Liquid Avatar will be revealing what events will be taking place in their booth, from comic book icons to movie and music stars. Liquid Avatar will present an informative session on the state of secure digital identity technologies and how they have added a bit of fun by tying identities to custom avatars.

The Boys of Summer: "Sitting Down with the Cast of The Sandlot" - Panel room 403 B - 5:30 p.m. PST - Saturday, December 4, 2021, and Panel room 406b - 3:00 p.m. PST - Sunday, December 5, 2021

Lace up your PF Flyers and get ready to revisit the Summer of '62 with the cast of the beloved classic 1993 film The Sandlot. Baseball might be done for the winter, but the cast members, now known as the Boys of Summer, will be reuniting to discuss their foray into worlds of NFTs, the metaverse, and merchandising. Additionally, the Boys of Summer will share stories about the making of The Sandlot and participate in a live Q&A. A special bonus NFT will also automatically be given away to all panel attendees. Who knows? One participant may be lucky enough to score a Golden PF Flyer card that can be redeemed for special future items. Legends truly never die.

All Things Metaverse - Main Stage - 10:30 a.m. PST - Sunday, December 5, 2021

Featuring industry experts from Liquid Avatar Technologies, Masscult, and metaverse builder Aftermath Islands, the panel will focus on the state of the metaverse and how business, industry, and consumers can benefit from this emerging immersive experience. Uncover the mystery and discover what's new and what's coming near and long-term in the Metaverse.

Apex Comics Publishing Group 2021-2022 Exclusive Previews - Main Stage - 11:00 a.m. PST - Sunday, December 5, 2021

Stan Lee's God Woke and William Shatner War Chronicles Writer/Artist/Publisher Mariano Nicieza (Phazer, Blackray, Blue Sultan, Agent Three Zero) features an L.A. Comic Con exclusive premiere of Phazer Universe with an exciting new character, Super Liquid Avatar, with co-creator David Lucatch and guests Fred Haynes, John Hebert, Wilson Ramos Jr, and Frank Lovece. ACG will also reveal sneak-peek art and info about our new project launches, Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz's The R.I.G.H.T. Project, and Gary Schaffer and Chris Batista will present The Outer Space Men and much more!

Multi-Grammy and Emmy Award Winner Malik Yusef presents "Sympathy for the De vil" - Panel room 406 N - 3:00 p.m. PST - Sunday, December 5, 2021

This panel will focus on looking at the structure and symbolism of the villain and deconstructing the bad guy. Malik Yusef will explore how even the "villain" is the hero of his own story. Taking examples from mythology, religion and the Marvel Universe, Malik will deconstruct and evaluate how we see the "bad guy." He will discuss the beauty and the allure of the villain by way of the backstory that makes us love, fear, and hate the bad guy.

Malik will discuss his own life and early origin story including his gang affiliation and decisions and actions that vilified him in his own narrative and share how he redefined himself as an artist. Malik will dig deep into the use of ancient archetypes and figures that feature prominently in modern day depictions of villains, bad guys, and anti-heroes. He will give a sneak peek into his new comic line, Supreme comics

Additional Booth Events:

Signature Signings - Apex Comics Group artists will be present in the Liquid Avatar Booth #1241 all weekend signing new comic books and merchandise available for sale at the booth. Artists include Tom DeFalco, Chris Batista, Ron Frenz, David Lucatch, Frank Lovece, Fred Haynes, Gary Schaeffer, John Hebert, Mariano Nicieza, Tamara Kiteley, and Wilson Ramos Jr.

The Boys of Summer: The Cast of The Sandlot - Signing

Members of the cast will be on hand throughout the weekend for signings at the Liquid Avatar booth, the entire cast will direct participants to Liquid Avatar - Booth #1241 for exclusive signings after their panel appearance.

Multi-Grammy and Emmy Award Winner Malik Yusef

Known for his work on Power Rangers soundtrack and his work with Marvel, Malik will be in the Liquid Avatar booth all weekend signing autographs.

Exclusive Offers for Scavenger Hunt completion:

FREE Aftermath Islands - Virtual Land Plot

Maximum Value $55

Visit aftermathislands.com, use Promo Code LACC55

Valid for a discount up to $55.00 on any land purchase. Discount may exceed some plot purchase prices, no cash value for unused discount. Cannot be combined with other Promo Codes.

Buy any Virtual Land on Dragon Alley and receive FREE Meta Hero Project Limited Edition Dragon Egg!

Maximum Value $65

Visit aftermathislands.com to purchase land on Dragon Alley. Purchase can be combined with discount Promo Codes. Egg does not deliver with purchase but will be added to your WAX Wallet automatically at a later date. Valid until December 31, 2021.

Buy any Virtual Land on DinoRoar Alley and receive FREE Meta Hero Project Limited Edition Dinosaur Egg!

Maximum Value $65

Visit aftermathislands.com to purchase land on Dragon Alley. Purchase can be combined with discount Promo Codes. Egg does not deliver with purchase but will be added to your WAX Wallet automatically at a later date. Valid until December 31, 2021.

Free Avatar to represent your identity in the Liquid Avatar digital identity app.

Maximum Value $10

Visit liquidavatarmarketplace.com, use Promo Code LACC10

The Avatar must be used in conjunction with the Liquid Avatar App please download app and register first before redeeming.

FREE R.I.G.H.T. Project screensaver / Zoom background with the purchase of any R.I.G.H.T. Project comic book at the LACC Booth #1241.

Maximum Value $10

Present this coupon at time of purchase. A download link will be emailed to the email registered at time of purchase.

FREE Phazer Universe screensaver / Zoom background with the purchase of any Phazer Universe comic book at the LACC Booth #1241.

Maximum Value $10

Present this coupon at time of purchase. A download link will be emailed to the email registered at time of purchase.

FREE OSM screensaver / Zoom background with the purchase of any OSMcomic book at the LACC Booth #1241.

Maximum Value $10

Present this coupon at time of purchase. A download link will be emailed to the email registered at time of purchase.

Receive 25% off Any customizable / personalized Meta Hero and a FREE Limited Edition Jim Steranko Meta Weapon!

Minimum Value $125

Purchase required. A link and instructions will be sent to your registered email address when products become available.

Terms and Conditions:

Promo Codes are one use per customer.

Promo Codes cannot be combined.

Above promotions are active from December 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

Purchase may be necessary for some offers, see details on coupon.

Any taxes on purchases are extra.

App download and digital account is required for Liquid Avatar Marketplace bonus.

Please see additional Terms and Conditions located on respective websites where applicable.

If you would like to join our mailing list and receive updates and exclusive offers from Liquid Avatar Technologies and our partners, please click here

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited - www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing digital collectible and NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via digital collectibles and NFTs. Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for Digital Collectibles and NFTs. The Oasis AR Enhanced NFT experience, powered by ImagineAR, will be available exclusively through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, which features the ability for users to create digital icons that allow them to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity, and is available on Google Play and in the Apple App Store.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants. In Canada, the Company also has the KABN Visa Card, a "challenger financial" platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa Card program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketing and sales solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

