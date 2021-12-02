Highest total volume month on record for U.S. listed options

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that November 2021 total cleared contract volume was 949,396,907 contracts, the highest volume month on record and up 40.2 percent compared to November 2020. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through November 2021 was 39,469,816 contracts, up 34.7 percent compared to November 2020.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 944,355,975, up 40.2 percent compared to November 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 898,166,403 contracts, up 40.3 percent compared to November 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 244,472,686, a 31.6 percent increase compared to November 2020. Index options volume was 46,189,572, up 37.9 percent compared to November 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 39,238,247 contracts.

Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 5,040,932, a 42.8 percent increase compared to November 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 231,569 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in November 2021 was $138,359,299,679, a 59.9 percent increase compared to November 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 64.6 percent in new loans compared to November 2020 with 173,472 transactions last month.

For 2021 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

November 2021

Total Contract

Volume November 2020

Total Contract

Volume November 2021

Total Contract

% Change

vs 2020 YTD Avg

Daily Contract

2021 YTD Avg

Daily Contract

2020 November 2021

% Change

vs 2020 Equity Options 898,166,403 640,174,308 40.3% 37,270,730 27,206,312 37.0% Index Options 46,189,572 33,486,550 37.9% 1,967,517 1,856,273 6.0% Total Options 944,355,975 673,660,858 40.2% 39,238,247 29,062,585 35.0% Futures 5,040,932 3,529,732 42.8% 231,569 232,621 -0.5% Total Volume 949,396,907 677,190,590 40.2% 39,469,816 29,295,206 34.7%

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

©2021. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005209/en/

Contacts:

Michael Shore

312-322-1150

mshore@theocc.com