Highest total volume month on record for U.S. listed options
OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that November 2021 total cleared contract volume was 949,396,907 contracts, the highest volume month on record and up 40.2 percent compared to November 2020. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through November 2021 was 39,469,816 contracts, up 34.7 percent compared to November 2020.
Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 944,355,975, up 40.2 percent compared to November 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 898,166,403 contracts, up 40.3 percent compared to November 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 244,472,686, a 31.6 percent increase compared to November 2020. Index options volume was 46,189,572, up 37.9 percent compared to November 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 39,238,247 contracts.
Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 5,040,932, a 42.8 percent increase compared to November 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 231,569 contracts.
Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in November 2021 was $138,359,299,679, a 59.9 percent increase compared to November 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 64.6 percent in new loans compared to November 2020 with 173,472 transactions last month.
For 2021 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
November 2021
November 2020
November 2021
YTD Avg
YTD Avg
November 2021
Equity Options
898,166,403
640,174,308
40.3%
37,270,730
27,206,312
37.0%
Index Options
46,189,572
33,486,550
37.9%
1,967,517
1,856,273
6.0%
Total Options
944,355,975
673,660,858
40.2%
39,238,247
29,062,585
35.0%
Futures
5,040,932
3,529,732
42.8%
231,569
232,621
-0.5%
Total Volume
949,396,907
677,190,590
40.2%
39,469,816
29,295,206
34.7%
About OCC
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
©2021. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005209/en/
Contacts:
Michael Shore
312-322-1150
mshore@theocc.com