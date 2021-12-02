AVOW now offering OEM placement on millions of HUAWEI smartphones and tablets

AVOW, the specialist in OEM on on-device user acquisition is proud to announce it has been named a Certified Partner by HUAWEI, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. This partnership will be crucial for mobile marketers, app developers and brands looking to use OEM advertisement placement to reach previously untapped user audiences and make inroads into HUAWEI's massive user base.

HUAWEI Ads is a real-time advertising marketplace specifically for HUAWEI devices. By integrating the underlying algorithms and architecture of HUAWEI devices, the platform offers unique and value-driven opportunities to reach a global audience of over 1 billion connected HUAWEI devices, and 730+ million HUAWEI smartphone users, across over 170 countries and regions. This partnership will allow AVOW to add hundreds of millions of new devices to its existing 1.5 billion daily active users. The HUAWEI partnership offers leading brands access to new advertising inventory at a previously unseen scale. As of today, the global daily traffic of HUAWEI Ads already exceeds 2.7 billion.

"Our partnership with HUAWEI is another key milestone in driving alternative sources of growth for our clients," says Robert Wildner, AVOW CEO. "We are extremely excited to help our clients scale with HUAWEI's inventory, and we're also thrilled to be among the first partners to offer and track Search and Recommended adverts in the HUAWEI AppGallery. We beta-tested this new offering and saw great results, and are glad to offer it to our clients."

This partnership comes at an optimal time for marketers looking outside of the Facebook-Google duopoly to broaden their horizons and find previously untapped audiences. OEM advertisement placements offer an important alternative for app developers and brands from all verticals looking to drive installs and other conversions outside of traditional search and social. The low CPIs and high engagement rates allow AVOW clients such as BYJU's, Joom, Kredivo, KUMU, Exness, Autodoc and PayMaya to achieve incremental user growth with the same precise targeting, fraud-free capabilities mobile marketers expect from other user acquisition channels.

"We're thrilled to be working with AVOW, a leading driver of OEM innovation," says Marco Eberlein, General Manager Ecosystem Development Germany at HUAWEI. We look forward to deepening our relationship and helping brands and app developers to unlock growth and find new users through HUAWEI's unparalleled inventory of scale."

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, AVOW was recently recognized in ten categories in AppsFlyer's Performance Index XIII. The company's reach and ability to deliver growth results for clients has also allowed it to expand AVOW's global footprint, opening offices in Moscow, Da Nang, Jakarta, and Bengaluru to cater to their large client base in those local markets.

