Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, has announced that the company has appointed Dr Ron Black as Chief Executive Officer.

Christian Claussen, Partner at Ventech lead, long-term Codasip investor commented, "Ron brings a wealth of experience in corporate transformations and in his previous role as Executive Chairman has already energized the Codasip team with a new, more aggressive and expanded strategy. We were delighted that he has accepted this expanded role and to lead the company through its next stage of growth."

Ron Black, commented, "Strategically, Codasip is in a strong place the right market with astonishing technology and a world class engineering team, but it's a well-kept secret. RISC-V opens incredible opportunities for customized processors and IP using Codasip's Studio EDA tool and CodAL processor description language, arguably the easiest way to develop such high-quality, differentiated products". Dr Black continued, "Codasip's proven technology and market traction truly excites me, so I was keen when the board offered the CEO position.

We have already made substantial progress building an expanded global team with the appointments of Brett Cline as Chief Revenue Officer, Rupert Baines as Chief Marketing Officer, and Simon Bewick, Director of the UK Design Center."

Founder, Dr Karel Masarík now moves on to become Codasip's President and responsible for advanced research. Dr Masarík commented, "Having known and worked with Ron for nearly a decade, his experience in company transformation and turnaround makes perfect sense for the commercial growth and evolution of the company."

Following Dr Black's transition to CEO, the company will be hiring a non-executive Chairman.

Dr Black will be presenting a keynote entitled 'Scaling is Failing' at the RISC-V Summit on 8th December, 210pm. Codasip is a Platinum Sponsor for the RISCVSummit 2021, for information about its attendance, Dr Black's keynote and other presentations, or to arrange a meeting with our team, visit here.

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.

