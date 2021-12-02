LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced its participation in the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting taking place December 3 7 in Chicago, Illinois. The Company will present seven scientific posters aimed at engaging clinical collaborators and deepening understanding of the LivaNova VNS Therapy System for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy.

LivaNova pioneered the VNS Therapy System, which sends mild pulses to the vagus nerve via an implantable device. It has been successfully used for more than 25 years to reduce the frequency of seizures in epilepsy patients for whom medications have proven unsuccessful.

"These posters demonstrate the ongoing commitment of LivaNova to Neuromodulation research, working in partnership with independent investigators," said Paul Buckman, LivaNova President, North America. "Our suite of presentations will showcase our dedication to identifying the best patients for VNS Therapy, exploring optimal titration and dosing, and analyzing outcomes in numerous patient subpopulations."

The seven scientific poster presentations feature the work of LivaNova employees and/or independent investigators using the Company's VNS Therapy System in their research. Conference attendees will have an opportunity to view these poster presentations and pose questions to presenters at the conference.

"The Patient Journey Prior to Neurostimulation in Drug-Resistant Epilepsy." Presented by Reginald Lassagne, Senior Director, LivaNova, on Saturday, December 4 from 12-2 p.m. Central.

Presented by Reginald Lassagne, Senior Director, LivaNova, on Saturday, December 4 from 12-2 p.m. Central. "Healthcare Costs Associated with Vagus Nerve Stimulation and Medical Treatment in Pediatric Patients with Refractory Epilepsy: A Comparison of 2 Cohorts." Presented by Lu Zhang, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Fellow, Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, on Sunday, December 5 from 12-2 p.m. Central.

Presented by Lu Zhang, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Fellow, Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, on Sunday, December 5 from 12-2 p.m. Central. "CORE-VNS: A Prospective Outcomes Registry of People with Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Treated with Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy Full Cohort Demographics." Presented by Massimiliano Boffini, Ph.D., Neuromodulation Senior Medical Science Liaison, LivaNova, on Sunday, December 5 from 12-2 p.m. Central.

Presented by Massimiliano Boffini, Ph.D., Neuromodulation Senior Medical Science Liaison, LivaNova, on Sunday, December 5 from 12-2 p.m. Central. "Does Response to Vagus Nerve Stimulation for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Differ in Patients with and without Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)?" Presented by Maxine Dibué, Ph.D., Neuromodulation Medical Affairs Director, LivaNova, on Monday, December 6 from 12-1:45 p.m. Central.

Presented by Maxine Dibué, Ph.D., Neuromodulation Medical Affairs Director, LivaNova, on Monday, December 6 from 12-1:45 p.m. Central. "Patient Profiles in Drug-Resistant Epilepsy (DRE): Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) vs. Responsive Neurostimulation (RNS)/Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)." Presented by Reginald Lassagne, Senior Director, LivaNova, on Monday, December 6 from 12-1:45 p.m. Central.

Presented by Reginald Lassagne, Senior Director, LivaNova, on Monday, December 6 from 12-1:45 p.m. Central. "Use of Data Mining and a Generalized Linear Mixed Model to Identify Optimal Vagus Nerve Stimulation and Titration for Patients with Drug-Resistant Epilepsy." Presented by Ryan S. Verner, Ph.D., Neuromodulation Clinical Strategy Manager, LivaNova, on Monday, December 6 from 12-1:45 p.m. Central.

Presented by Ryan S. Verner, Ph.D., Neuromodulation Clinical Strategy Manager, LivaNova, on Monday, December 6 from 12-1:45 p.m. Central. "Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) in Genetic Epilepsies: An Update from Highly Specialized Centers Around the World." Presented by Gaia Giannicola, Ph.D., Clinical Project Manager, LivaNova, on Monday, December 6 from 12-1:45 p.m. Central.

About VNS Therapy for Epilepsy

The VNS Therapy System is indicated for use as an adjunctive therapy in reducing the frequency of seizures in patients 4 years of age and older with partial onset seizures that are refractory to antiepileptic medications. VNS Therapy is designed to prevent seizures before they occur and stop them if they do. It is a unique treatment approach developed for people with drug-resistant epilepsy-a condition that affects one in three people with epilepsy. VNS Therapy has not been evaluated by the FDA for use in LGS patients specifically. Commonly reported side effects are hoarseness, shortness of breath, sore throat and coughing. Side effects typically occur during stimulation and are less noticeable over time. For more information, visit www.VNSTherapy.com/safety.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 3,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

