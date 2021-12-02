Three of Zinnov's Senior Leaders recognized as Top Global Consultants by the prestigious Consulting Magazine

Atit Danak wins Top 25 Consultants in Excellence in Crisis Management category

Nischay Mittal wins for Excellence in Strategy Consulting

Vaibhav Gupta recognized as One to Watch for Excellence in Strategy Consulting

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov , a leading global management and strategy consulting firm, announced that three of its Principals have been recognized by Consulting Magazine as part of its 35 and Under 2021's list of annual Rising Stars of the Profession and Top 25 Consultants awards categories. Consulting Magazine identifies consultants from across the globe who have created the biggest impact across multiple categories - including Leadership, Strategy, Client Service, Service Lines, and Client Industry.

Excellence in Crisis Management

Atit Danak, Principal & Head of Internal Innovation Practice at Zinnov (CoNXT), has been recognized as one of the Top 25 Consultants in the Excellence in Crisis Management category. Talking about his win, Atit said, "Uncertainty is inherent in every innovation process. In consulting, people are the asset; so, building a team that is intrapreneurial that shows and not just tells, is what is important. I have been quite lucky to have a strong team that is as passionate about innovation and collaboration as I am. I am honored to be recognized by Consulting Magazine, which further underscores Zinnov's Internal Innovation engine reflecting as effectively in our business thought process as well as transformative customer outcomes. This award validates that we are on the right path."

Zinnov CoNXT enables global enterprises and unicorns to drive tangible business outcomes by designing, building, and scaling bespoke open innovation programs. Atit, along with his team, has built over 18 corporate-start-up collaboration programs across 14+ verticals, and successfully driven internal innovation programs, start-up acquisitions, and other collaboration outcomes. In fact, 90% of these customer programs built and orchestrated by his team have been active for over 2 years, with 85% of them having expanded their charter and focus areas.

Excellence in Strategy Consulting

Nischay Mittal, Principal & Global Head of Automation/AI, has been recognized for his Excellence in Strategy Consulting, while Vaibhav Gupta, Principal & Practice Head - Private Equity as the One to Watch, for his Excellence in Strategy.

Nischay Mittal is the Global Head of Zinnov's Hyper Intelligent Automation practice and was instrumental in incepting this service line for the company from the ground up in 2017. Over the years, Nischay has authored one of the most comprehensive Automation dossiers that is extensively leveraged by stakeholders in the technology ecosystem to define and shape their Automation strategy. Nischay, over the years, has solidified his reputation as the go-to advisor for helping companies pivot and transform their digital strategies and enable exponential growth.

Speaking about his win, Nischay said, "Given the dynamic nature of the consulting space, and especially the breakneck speed at which the Automation space is evolving, one can never be too comfortable. Being recognized by Consulting Magazine for what is essentially a first-principles approach to our customers' challenges, is a validation of our perseverance to build the Hyper Intelligent Automation practice at Zinnov from scratch. This recognition will push me to build this practice to be even bigger, better, and stronger in the future."

Vaibhav Gupta plays a pivotal role in Zinnov's Private Equity practice, which includes Deal Sourcing, Commercial Due Diligence, and Value Creation, and has helped shape it into a key service line for the organization. Under Vaibhav's leadership, the practice has developed a deep focus on Enterprise Software and Digital Engineering Services as two key segments. This has helped propel Zinnov to the industry-leading positioning as a partner of choice for PE firms to understand the trends and disruptions in these verticals and help them outline the best value creation strategies.

On winning this laurel, Vaibhav said, "I am really honored and humbled to receive this recognition by Consulting Magazine. This recognition is a testament to the impact we have created for our clients, and given how competitive the space is, it is a testament to the deep expertise of our people. Helping PE firms make the right deals and create value from their portfolio is the main driving force for our practice at Zinnov. This recognition is a shot in the arm for a growing practice like ours."

Speaking about the multiple wins, Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, said, "Nischay and Vaibhav have built both depth and breadth of expertise that help them partner with our clients to maximize value in the clients' business context. Atit's capabilities in strategy and implementation, coupled with his start-up expertise, have helped him create remarkable innovation-focused outcomes for our customers. We are extremely proud of our leaders for winning these coveted consulting awards and believe that they are truly well-deserving given the consistent commitment that they have demonstrated as thinkers, continuous learners, and organization builders."

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with a presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Chicago, Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Paris. Over the past 19 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate value creation - across dimensions of both revenue and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation;

Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Cloud, IoT, and RPA;

Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes;

Enabling global companies to develop and optimize a global engineering footprint through center setups, and technology and functional accelerators to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market-entry, and market expansion advisory.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, Hi-Tech, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India.

For more information, visit http://zinnov.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694742/Zinnov_Logo.jpg