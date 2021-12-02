MoSys, Inc.: MoSys Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Peraso Technologies

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) ("MoSys" or the "Company"), a provider of high-speed semiconductor solutions, today announced that MoSys stockholders approved the proposed business combination (the "Arrangement") with Peraso Technologies Inc. ("Peraso"), a global leader in the development of 5G mmWave silicon devices, at the special meeting of stockholders reconvened on December 1, 2021.

At the special meeting, approximately 94% of the stockholders present or represented by proxy approved the Arrangement and approximately 79% of the stockholders present or represented by proxy approved the amendment and restatement to the Company's stock incentive plan, as further described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 18, 2021. Although approximately 84% of the stockholders present or represented by proxy voted for a proposed reverse split of MoSys' issued and outstanding shares of common stock, the total number of votes was not sufficient to approve the proposal and, as a result, MoSys will not pursue stockholder approval of such proposal nor proceed with a reverse split.

MoSys and Peraso continue to work diligently towards closing the Arrangement and plan to proceed with the closing as soon as practicable following the satisfaction of all remaining closing conditions.

Additional information regarding the results of the special meeting of stockholders will be available in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC.

