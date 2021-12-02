MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Receives $6.6 Million Dollar Appraisal and Closes on Construction Loan

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce its two properties (35 and 36 Baird Road) in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida have appraised at $6.6 Million ($6,600,000). SBQ has also secured traditional construction financing from Builder's Capital for these SBQ Santa Rosa Beach Vacation Rental properties.

SBQ's second and third Santa Rosa Beach properties (35 and 36 Baird Road) have been assessed by Northwest Florida Appraisal and received an appraisal value of $3.3 Million ($3,300,000) per property, or a total appraisal value of $6.6 Million ($6,600,000). The $6.6 Million appraisal, performed by Northwest Florida Appraisal, has been verified and approved by Builder's Capital, who has provided SBQ with the traditional construction financing to build and complete both of these Santa Rosa Beach properties.

As previously released, SBQ secured the land and met all the loan's requirements including the 30% down payment, and as of December 1, 2021, has closed on the traditional financing to complete both properties. Construction is expected to begin in Q1 of 2022 with a final total cost of under $2 Million ($2,000,000) per property.

"Receiving these appraisals and closing on the financing to complete both 35 and 36 Baird Road properties is another huge step in moving SBQ forward that provides over $6 Million in quantifiable gross asset value to our company and our shareholders. We now have 3 properties under construction including the Rolling Dunes property expected to be completed in April and the Baird Road properties to be completed by years end 2022. These 3 properties have the potential of generating over $10 Million in revenue while proving a truly scalable model for SBQ," stated Josh Tannariello CEO of Masterbeat Corp. "Following the Verano Palace pilot project, the completion of these properties will deliver immense dividend-like value (rental revenue and/or appreciation) to our shareholders."

Rented Inc., recently listed the Florida Panhandle as the best location for investors to purchase vacation homes. Florida's northwest Gulf Coast ranked #1 on the new "100 Best Places to Buy Vacation Rentals." The report was compiled by Rented Research and Weiss Analytics ranking destinations by the cost of ownership, short-term revenue potential, acquisition cost, annual appreciation, and projected changes in asset value. The new 2020 report determined that Florida's Panhandle offers the best returns on vacation home investments over "Every Other Market" in the United States and has an index score of 98.7 out of 100. The Florida Panhandle has emerged as the clear winner as the top vacation-home investment area in the United States.

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Josh Tannariello

561-570-7050

josh@masterbeatcorp.com

SOURCE: MasterBeat Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675669/MasterBeat-Corporations-SBQ-Holdings-LLC-Receives-66-Million-Dollar-Appraisal-and-Closes-on-Construction-Loan