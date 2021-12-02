Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for efficient and compliant cargo loading, today announced the launch of a new product: the Lashing Monitor, to proactively monitor various lash conditions that could potentially damage container vessels and alert vessel crews to safety concerns at sea.

The number of container incidents at sea has recently risen dramatically, resulting in significant disruption in the supply chain, environmental pollution, damages to both ship and cargo and consequently loss of money, cargo and reputation for carriers. The majority of these incidents are the result of inadequate lashing calculations in addition to heavy weather and unexpected rough seas, which have a dramatic effect on the safety of the container stacks on board.

Navis now combines its MACS3 loading computer with the new Lashing Monitor application to look at current lash forces based on the measured motion of the vessel. The tool provides a visible and audio warning when lash forces exceed the set limits and a warning if the current design or critical rolling angle of the vessel is exceeded. In the event of severe weather, operational guidance gives the vessel crew decision-making assistance about course and speed in order to avoid a negative impact on the lashing and ultimately ensures the stability of the container stack.

"Gaining full control of your ship and cargo and maximizing your ship's seaworthiness is the key to keeping cargo safely on board while sailing in heavy weather conditions," said Ajay Bharadwaj, Sr. Director of Product Management for Navis Carrier and Vessel Solutions. "It is our top priority to ensure our customers maintain full visibility and receive the necessary guidance to take proactive action in critical situations at sea. With Lashing Monitor we are making sure that our customers' cargo and crews safely make it to their end destination."

The ability to receive warnings, on-board and on-shore, when the ship's motion reaches a critical rolling angle in combination with automatic inclining experiment results, help ship operators to convert data into actionable insight and transport their cargo in a reliable manner through extraordinary situations.

