Proactive Investors: Proactive Interviews NexTech AR Solutions Chief Executive Evan Gappelberg Who Discusses Just Why His New SaaS Model Is a 'Big Deal'

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Proactive announces the release of a video interview with NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:N29) chief executive Evan Gappelberg.

He joined presenter Steve Darling to talk about the launch of the company's latest offering, ARitize 3D.

This a software-as-a-service-based solution that extends 3D-augmented reality model creation to an expanding list of customers.

Gappelberg told Proactive his company plans to offer a low monthly hosting fee and zero model creation costs.

The company believes that this is the AR industry's first true self-service SaaS platform that offers scalability, affordability, and ease of use with creation in just three steps.

"We have been using [the platform in-house] as a managed service," said Gappelberg.

"We are announcing that this is now a SaaS platform, which is software-as-a-service, which means this now self-serve. That's a big deal."

In the video embedded below Gappelberg explains why this breakthrough is a big deal.

