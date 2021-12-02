Ferguson PLC Announces Result of AGM

??ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: RESOLUTIONS

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.fergusonplc.com .

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below. Resolutions 1 to 19 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions 20, 21 and 22 are special resolutions.

Resolution For %* Against %* Votes Total % Shares Voted** Votes Withheld*** 1. To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts 168,544,054 100.00% 724 0.00% 168,544,778 76.28% 1,342,558 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 159,248,312 94.04% 10,087,005 5.96% 169,335,317 76.64% 551,739 3. To declare a final dividend 169,272,959 99.64% 612,711 0.36% 169,885,670 76.89% 1,666 4. To elect Kelly Baker 169,654,491 99.87% 226,192 0.13% 169,880,683 76.89% 6,653 5. To elect Brian May 169,656,202 99.87% 226,003 0.13% 169,882,205 76.89% 6,543 6. To elect Suzanne Wood 126,814,219 84.17% 23,851,154 15.83% 150,665,373 68.19% 19,223,375 7. To re-elect Bill Brundage 169,766,642 99.93% 116,838 0.07% 169,883,480 76.89% 5,268 8. To re-elect Geoff Drabble 145,969,083 96.10% 5,920,948 3.90% 151,890,031 68.74% 17,998,717 9. To re-elect Catherine Halligan 169,452,290 99.75% 429,780 0.25% 169,882,070 76.89% 6,678 10.To re-elect Kevin Murphy 169,852,433 99.98% 31,509 0.02% 169,883,942 76.89% 4,806 11. To re-elect Alan Murray 169,554,485 99.81% 329,273 0.19% 169,883,758 76.89% 4,990 12. To re-elect Tom Schmitt 169,478,715 99.76% 403,207 0.24% 169,881,922 76.89% 6,826 13. To re-elect Nadia Shouraboura 168,657,565 99.28% 1,224,029 0.72% 169,881,594 76.89% 7,154 14. To re-elect Jacqueline Simmonds 166,016,902 97.74% 3,834,868 2.26% 169,851,770 76.87% 36,978 15. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors 168,669,031 99.99% 11,735 0.01% 168,680,766 76.34% 1,207,982 16. To authorize the Audit Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration 169,801,120 99.95% 83,487 0.05% 169,884,607 76.89% 4,141 17. Authority of limited political expenditure and political donations 168,270,917 99.18% 1,397,124 0.82% 169,668,041 76.79% 220,427 18. Authority to allot securities 154,545,138 90.97% 15,336,923 9.03% 169,882,061 76.89% 6,407 19. To approve the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 169,859,243 99.99% 10,481 0.01% 169,869,724 76.88% 19,024 20. Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 168,630,232 99.27% 1,239,103 0.73% 169,869,335 76.88% 19,413 21. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for specified capital investment 166,020,086 97.73% 3,847,535 2.27% 169,867,621 76.88% 21,127 22. Authority to purchase own shares 168,380,536 99.16% 1,433,247 0.84% 169,813,783 76.86% 74,965

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes

** percentage of issued share capital (excluding 11,218,323 treasury shares)

*** For Jersey Law purposes, a vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution

As at November 30, 2021, the Company:

(i) had 232,171,182 issued ordinary shares of 10 pence, each ordinary share having one vote;

(ii) held 11,218,323 ordinary shares in treasury. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended; and

(iii) accordingly, had total voting rights of 220,952,859.

