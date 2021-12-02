Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021
Depotchance: Kurz vor "Megaevent" am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf "Strong Buy"
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2021 | 15:32
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferguson PLC Announces Result of AGM

??ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: RESOLUTIONS

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.fergusonplc.com.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below. Resolutions 1 to 19 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions 20, 21 and 22 are special resolutions.

Resolution

For

%*

Against

%*

Votes Total

% Shares Voted**

Votes Withheld***

1. To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts168,544,054

100.00%

724

0.00%

168,544,778

76.28%

1,342,558
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report159,248,312

94.04%

10,087,005

5.96%

169,335,317

76.64%

551,739
3. To declare a final dividend169,272,959

99.64%

612,711

0.36%

169,885,670

76.89%

1,666
4. To elect Kelly Baker169,654,491

99.87%

226,192

0.13%

169,880,683

76.89%

6,653
5. To elect Brian May169,656,202

99.87%

226,003

0.13%

169,882,205

76.89%

6,543
6. To elect Suzanne Wood126,814,219

84.17%

23,851,154

15.83%

150,665,373

68.19%

19,223,375
7. To re-elect Bill Brundage169,766,642

99.93%

116,838

0.07%

169,883,480

76.89%

5,268
8. To re-elect Geoff Drabble145,969,083

96.10%

5,920,948

3.90%

151,890,031

68.74%

17,998,717
9. To re-elect Catherine Halligan169,452,290

99.75%

429,780

0.25%

169,882,070

76.89%

6,678
10.To re-elect Kevin Murphy169,852,433

99.98%

31,509

0.02%

169,883,942

76.89%

4,806
11. To re-elect Alan Murray169,554,485

99.81%

329,273

0.19%

169,883,758

76.89%

4,990
12. To re-elect Tom Schmitt169,478,715

99.76%

403,207

0.24%

169,881,922

76.89%

6,826
13. To re-elect Nadia Shouraboura168,657,565

99.28%

1,224,029

0.72%

169,881,594

76.89%

7,154
14. To re-elect Jacqueline Simmonds166,016,902

97.74%

3,834,868

2.26%

169,851,770

76.87%

36,978
15. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors168,669,031

99.99%

11,735

0.01%

168,680,766

76.34%

1,207,982
16. To authorize the Audit Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration169,801,120

99.95%

83,487

0.05%

169,884,607

76.89%

4,141
17. Authority of limited political expenditure and political donations168,270,917

99.18%

1,397,124

0.82%

169,668,041

76.79%

220,427
18. Authority to allot securities154,545,138

90.97%

15,336,923

9.03%

169,882,061

76.89%

6,407
19. To approve the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021169,859,243

99.99%

10,481

0.01%

169,869,724

76.88%

19,024
20. Authority to disapply pre-emption rights168,630,232

99.27%

1,239,103

0.73%

169,869,335

76.88%

19,413
21. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for specified capital investment166,020,086

97.73%

3,847,535

2.27%

169,867,621

76.88%

21,127
22. Authority to purchase own shares168,380,536

99.16%

1,433,247

0.84%

169,813,783

76.86%

74,965

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes

** percentage of issued share capital (excluding 11,218,323 treasury shares)

*** For Jersey Law purposes, a vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution

As at November 30, 2021, the Company:

(i) had 232,171,182 issued ordinary shares of 10 pence, each ordinary share having one vote;

(ii) held 11,218,323 ordinary shares in treasury. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended; and

(iii) accordingly, had total voting rights of 220,952,859.

For further information please contact:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

+44 (0) 118 927 3800

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675753/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
