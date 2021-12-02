Ferguson PLC Announces Result of AGM

??ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: RESOLUTIONS
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.fergusonplc.com.
The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below. Resolutions 1 to 19 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions 20, 21 and 22 are special resolutions.
Resolution
For
%*
Against
%*
Votes Total
% Shares Voted**
Votes Withheld***
|1. To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts
|168,544,054
100.00%
|724
0.00%
|168,544,778
76.28%
|1,342,558
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|159,248,312
94.04%
|10,087,005
5.96%
|169,335,317
76.64%
|551,739
|3. To declare a final dividend
|169,272,959
99.64%
|612,711
0.36%
|169,885,670
76.89%
|1,666
|4. To elect Kelly Baker
|169,654,491
99.87%
|226,192
0.13%
|169,880,683
76.89%
|6,653
|5. To elect Brian May
|169,656,202
99.87%
|226,003
0.13%
|169,882,205
76.89%
|6,543
|6. To elect Suzanne Wood
|126,814,219
84.17%
|23,851,154
15.83%
|150,665,373
68.19%
|19,223,375
|7. To re-elect Bill Brundage
|169,766,642
99.93%
|116,838
0.07%
|169,883,480
76.89%
|5,268
|8. To re-elect Geoff Drabble
|145,969,083
96.10%
|5,920,948
3.90%
|151,890,031
68.74%
|17,998,717
|9. To re-elect Catherine Halligan
|169,452,290
99.75%
|429,780
0.25%
|169,882,070
76.89%
|6,678
|10.To re-elect Kevin Murphy
|169,852,433
99.98%
|31,509
0.02%
|169,883,942
76.89%
|4,806
|11. To re-elect Alan Murray
|169,554,485
99.81%
|329,273
0.19%
|169,883,758
76.89%
|4,990
|12. To re-elect Tom Schmitt
|169,478,715
99.76%
|403,207
0.24%
|169,881,922
76.89%
|6,826
|13. To re-elect Nadia Shouraboura
|168,657,565
99.28%
|1,224,029
0.72%
|169,881,594
76.89%
|7,154
|14. To re-elect Jacqueline Simmonds
|166,016,902
97.74%
|3,834,868
2.26%
|169,851,770
76.87%
|36,978
|15. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors
|168,669,031
99.99%
|11,735
0.01%
|168,680,766
76.34%
|1,207,982
|16. To authorize the Audit Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration
|169,801,120
99.95%
|83,487
0.05%
|169,884,607
76.89%
|4,141
|17. Authority of limited political expenditure and political donations
|168,270,917
99.18%
|1,397,124
0.82%
|169,668,041
76.79%
|220,427
|18. Authority to allot securities
|154,545,138
90.97%
|15,336,923
9.03%
|169,882,061
76.89%
|6,407
|19. To approve the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|169,859,243
99.99%
|10,481
0.01%
|169,869,724
76.88%
|19,024
|20. Authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|168,630,232
99.27%
|1,239,103
0.73%
|169,869,335
76.88%
|19,413
|21. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for specified capital investment
|166,020,086
97.73%
|3,847,535
2.27%
|169,867,621
76.88%
|21,127
|22. Authority to purchase own shares
|168,380,536
99.16%
|1,433,247
0.84%
|169,813,783
76.86%
|74,965
* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes
** percentage of issued share capital (excluding 11,218,323 treasury shares)
*** For Jersey Law purposes, a vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution
As at November 30, 2021, the Company:
(i) had 232,171,182 issued ordinary shares of 10 pence, each ordinary share having one vote;
(ii) held 11,218,323 ordinary shares in treasury. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended; and
(iii) accordingly, had total voting rights of 220,952,859.
For further information please contact:
Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
+44 (0) 118 927 3800
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Ferguson plc
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675753/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM