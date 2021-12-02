Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims, intellectual property, & patents in the green technology space, is pleased to provide the following update.

The Company is pleased to report the procurement has been finalized for the components to build Enertopia's Solar BoosterTM and Enertopia RainmakerTM patent pending platforms. Estimated cost for this testing program for parts, materials and labor is estimated at $75,000 +/- 10% contingency and will be paid for out of funds currently on hand.

Enertopia had to source for certain substitutes in the supply chain as some expected components will simply not be available for at least another six months and this has led to delays to the start of the program.

This platform build will allow Enertopia to confirm the 3rd party increase in PV production numbers of up to 19.9% and allow the Company to run the Rainmaker to create water. This testing platform will allow Enertopia to make any necessary tweaks to the already filed provisional patents where the final submissions need to be filed before the end of May 2022 on the Enertopia Solar BoosterTM and August 2022 on the Enertopia RainmakerTM.

Once the testing system is up and running still trying for year-end, Enertopia will provide a further update.

Investors need to understand the continued supply constraints are real and serious. In one example a piece of testing equipment that would normally be an off the shelf item took Enertopia three months from the manufacturer to be built and delivered!

That being said, Enertopia expects news flow to pick up significantly as the Company has many moving parts on the go at this time!

"Updates will be provided as soon as possible," stated, President and CEO, Robert McAllister.

About Enertopia:

Defines itself as an Environmental Solutions Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States under ticker symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1-888-ENRT201.

