nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it is the first heat tracing cable manufacturer to secure third-party verification of a product's long-term power retention capabilities. Underwriters' Laboratories (UL) recently verified the performance of the nVent RAYCHEM HTV self-regulating heating cable to retain 100% power output following 18 months of intensive, continuous testing at the product's maximum operating temperature of 205°C (400°F).

This announcement marks the first time the international certification agency UL has verified a heat tracing product's performance over such an extended period. Regulatory standards typically focus on validating a product's safety status and short-term performance, but there are currently no regulatory requirements for heating cable longevity or power retention beyond the first few months of operation.

"nVent has been at the forefront of innovation in the heat tracing sector for well over 50 years continuously developing new technologies and techniques that connect and protect people, critical infrastructure, industrial processes and buildings," said Brad Faulconer, president, nVent Thermal Management. "Securing a UL Verified Mark for our nVent RAYCHEM HTV heating cable's superior long-term performance is the latest in a long line of industry firsts, which demonstrates our commitment to true quality and giving our customers solutions that work better, for longer."

Redefining long-term performance standards

nVent combined the recent nVent RAYCHEM HTV heat tracing cable test data with 3D Arrhenius modelling techniques to establish concrete lifetime ratings for its heating cable. Based on these ratings, the nVent RAYCHEM HTV heating cable sets a new standard in heat tracing performance, offering a minimum of 95% power retention after 10 years and a design life of 30 years. The overall result is a reliable solution that industrial manufacturers can trust to protect their temperature critical operations.

Cost-efficient quality

Consistent power retention is critical for ensuring plants and facilities can cope with most unexpected scenarios, such as extreme weather conditions. It can be difficult for operators to regularly assess the performance status of heating cables, making it challenging to quickly identify diminished power retention. With extensive reliability data now confirmed by a third-party source, the nVent RAYCHEM HTV heating cable can help plant managers keep their facilities running smoothly and safely. This hard-wearing solution also can deliver an enhanced return on investment, with lower operating costs over time and reduced risks from catastrophic failures that can cause production delays and even plant closures.

To learn more about the nVent RAYCHEM HTV UL Verified Mark visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/670

To learn more about the nVent RAYCHEM HTV heating cable, visit https://raychem.nvent.com/en-us/products/htv-self-regulating-heating-cable-0

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005254/en/

Contacts:

Koen Verleyen

EMEAI Marketing Manager

nVent

+32(0)478904219

Koen.Verleyen@nvent.com

Eugene Ho

NAM Marketing Manager

nVent

+1-650-474-7508

Eugene.Ho@nvent.com

Kang Wang

APAC Marketing Manager

nVent

+86-21-24121567

Kang.Wang@nvent.com